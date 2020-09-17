FRYEBURG, Maine — Dozens of skydivers descended on the Eastern Slope Regional Airport in Fryeburg on Thursday during Skydive New England’s annual Mount Washington Valley Boogie event.
Skydive New England owner Fred Cotreau, 55, explained that he typically runs the business out of his own airport in Lebanon, Maine, which was built for the sole purpose of hosting the sport of skydiving. The Fryeburg airport has been hosting the event since 2014.
On Thursday, about 60 licensed “fun jumpers” — a licensed skydiver that does it for fun — took part in Thursday’s events and there were also a handful of tandem skydives where someone with no experience could go with a highly qualified instructor. In all, 110 jumps were made and some people jumped three times.
“Annually, we come up and see our friend, Dave,” said Cotreau, referring to airport manager Dave Cullinan. “If it wasn’t a COVID year, we would typically run a two-day event ... We enjoy the scenery and the people.”
Airport executive committee vice chairman Carl Thibodeau said the airport is perfectly suited for events like this one unfortunately some other events have had to be canceled due to the pandemic.
“We look forward to 2021 and some events to showcase the real value of this airport,” said Thibodeau. “It is truly a valuable asset to the entire Mt. Washington valley.”
With the pandemic, Cotreau said everyone has to wear a mask and get their temperatures checked before they got on the plane. State guidelines are being followed. Cotreau said he operates a skydiving school where one can earn a certification that’s recognized around the world. He said the school is governed by the United States Parachute Association.
The airplane stays just under 14,000 feet, which is considered general aviation airspace. Above that is commercial airspace. The airplane being used is a de Havilland Twin Otter, which can hold 22 passengers. The plane travels at 85 knots when its time to jump.
“It will blow your cheeks back,” Cotreau said of the air that meets jumpers after they leave the plane. “Nobody is pretty in free-fall.”
Freefall (without a parachute open) lasts about a minute and then tandem instructor will deploy the parachute around 5,500 feet. The rest of the “dive” takes five to eight minutes.
The instructors know when to pull the cord by checking their wrist-mounted altimeter.
Solo jumpers aim to land on their feet while tandem jumpers land in a seated position. Cotreau said Thursday’s conditions were “beautiful.” He said the event was supposed to be held Wednesday but it was put off due to high winds.
Winds above 15-18 mph are problematic, and gusts are worse.
Some jumpers said there was haze in the free fall portion of their jump but otherwise they praised the view especially when they got low enough to deploy their parachutes.
Cullinan said the skydivers did their thing from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. when low clouds set in, which limited the height they could jump from. He said he event was a “great activity.”
Asked about the appeal of skydiving, Cotreau said it goes beyond skydiving as it can turn into a social thing. People who try skydiving are either all in and hooked or don’t do it again. There’s very little middle ground.
For a certain number of people, “it’s somewhat of a subculture,” said Cotreau. “It’s such a small industry, many people know everybody and it’s a bunch of like minded people. The adrenaline, the risk, the aviation, all combine together with the right group of people you just want to stick around.”
Cotreau said a tandem jump costs around $225. Licensed, trained jumpers pay $30 per jump.
Among those hooked on the sport was fun jumper James Yates, 51, who hails from California but now summers in Maine and winters “on the road.”
Of Thursday’s jump, he said, the view was “spectacular, absolutely spectacular.” “Just to be able to see all the lakes in the area and all the trees, you’re in the base of the White Mountains. It’s just spectacularly beautiful to be here,” he said.
He said beginners doing tandem jumps rent the gear and those with more experience will buy their own suit, parachute, altimeter, helmet and such, which could cost from $4,000-$8,000.
Yates noted there is a robust secondhand market for such equipment, which can last 20 years if it’s well taken care of.
Dirk Walther of Cambridge, Mass., said conditions were hazy until about 6,000 feet and then the scenery was beautiful. Walther, returning from his second jump, said he was going to jump as many times as he could Thursday.
Joe LaPlante of Conway said he’s a downhill skier and likes to “go really fast” so naturally he took to skydiving as well.
“It’s good clean fun,” he said. “I literally have 105 jumps this season so far.”
Jade Fox of Center Conway said she was about to do her first jump and was anxious.
“I usually don’t get nervous until it’s ‘go’ time,” she said. “Right now, I feel good.”
After the jump she said it was “super scary” when the door opened but “once you jump out it’s an incredible rush.”
Skydive New England is open from May 1-Nov. 1. The peak season is at the end of June, July and August, and during those months they have 36 staff members.
Cotreau said Skydive New England is still taking reservations. “Foliage jumps with the crisp air are the best,” said Cotreau. “Personally, that’s my favorite time of year to jump.”
For more, go to skydivenewengland.com.
