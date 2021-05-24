CONWAY — Wacky stunts like taking plates of whipped cream to the face earned the Conway Area Humane Society $15,000 Friday night.
Celebrity animal advocate Kris Rotonda, of Florida, hosted a four-hour live stream from the Conway Area Humane Society Facebook page. Rotonda is the founder of Jordan’s Way, an organization that helps raise money for animal shelters across the country.
The organization is named after Rotonda's dog, Jordan, who died in 2018. Jordan came from s shelter and after Jordan died, Rotonda vowed to help as many shelter animals as he could, according jordanswaytour.com.
Last Friday. Rotonda was at the Conway Area Humane Society with staff and board members raising money from 6-0 p.m. He wandered around the shelter holding his cellphone on a selfie stick that he used to live stream the event to the shelter's Facebook page. Rotonda spoke quickly like an auctioneer announcing donations as they came in online and asking for more.
"I'm on a 50-state tour, 5-0, you're like my 30th state, over 100 shelters visited already," said Rotonda. "We're going to 300 to 400 shelters this year. I need everybody to continue to support your local shelter."
In exchange for donations, humane society staff and board members would do stunts like throwing disposable plates covered in whipped cream at each other's faces, cracking eggs over people's heads and taking part in push-up contests.
"I ended up getting an ice bucket over the head at the end," said CAHS Executive Director Tim Westwig, adding that McDonald's donated 45 hamburgers for the dogs to enjoy.
Westwig said he also was on the receiving end of a lot of whipped cream pies Friday night.
"Apparently I have a lot of friends out there who were happy to pay to give me a pie to the face," said Westwig, adding that the shelter's chairman Nate Marles also took a number of pies and the ice bucket.
The event was modest by shelter fundraising standards. A big one might raise $60,000 in a night, but Westwig said that Rotonda only gave them about a week's notice that he had planned to come.
"We're pretty happy with the result," said Westwig.
