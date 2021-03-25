CONWAY — A planning board member suggested Tuesday that Conway Selectmen should be renamed the Conway Selectboard but the board members said they'd prefer to go with tradition.
Town planning board member Ailie Byers, elected last May, brought the idea to selectmen Tuesday.
She said the term "selectmen" dates back to 1635. As towns grew, they would appoint prominent men to serve on an executive board. Conway was founded in 1765.
"As you might imagine, a lot has happened in our town, and 256 years since it's incorporation, said Byers. Changing the board of selectmen name to select board is a small and simple act that recognizes the town has indeed changed and grown."
Byers wanted to update the name to be gender neutral. Other professions and titles have already changed.
"We have chairs of boards as opposed to Chairman," said Byers. We have police officers not policemen, we have firefighters not firemen, we have mail carriers not mailmen, she said.
"In the last few years, multiple towns, both in New Hampshire and around New England have gone ahead and acknowledged the exclusivity of that title and gone ahead and change their names."
Byers later added the planning board and zoning board are already gender neutral.
Selectman Mary Carey Seavey, the sole woman on the board, said she wants to be referred to as a selectman.
"As long as I serve that's what I want to be called," said Seavey, adding the word "man" can be male or female.
Chairman David Weathers said he's served with about a half a dozen women over the years and he's never heard anyone who is uncomfortable with name which goes back in history. He said selectmen were never assigned to town committees based on gender in the 20 or so years he has been on the board.
Selectman Carl Thibodeau asked what an individual selectman would be called, and Byers said it would be up to the individual. Possible options include selectman, selectwoman, selectboard member.
Selectman John Colbath didn't have strong feelings one way or another but asked what other towns do.
Town Manager Tom Holmes replied that until 2008 by law the name couldn't be changed. Since then some towns have changed the title but he would have to do a survey to find out how many.
Selectman Steve Porter said the word selectman is part of Conway's heritage and he would not be in favor of changing it.
"I think sometimes we have to look at our heritage and and learn from that because history is a great teacher," said Porter.
