CONWAY — Dr. Tom Sherman, a Democratic state senator from Rye, hopes to become New Hampshire’s next governor, and if and when he reaches the post, he hopes to be aided by Democratic senatorial candidate Dr. Bill Marsh, currently a Democratic state representative from Brookfield.
Sherman is a gastroenterologist, and Marsh a retired ophthalmologist.
Both hope to be a part of a blue wave to take the majority in Concord back from the Republicans.
Sherman and Marsh joined local candidates and legislators who got up to tout their candidacies before a crowd of about 40 at the North Conway Community Center on Wednesday afternoon.
Last September, Marsh made headlines when he switched parties from Republican to Democrat.
Sherman seeks to oust Gov. Chris Sununu in November, assuming Sununu is able to thwart the five Republican candidates who seek to primary him in September.
Marsh will be taking on Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) in November, assuming Bradley beats his primary challenger, newcomer Nancy J. Cunning of Lincoln.
When it was his turn to speak, Sherman said Marsh has been a “joy” to work with in the Legislature and has shown “courage” in the face of “withering fire” from Republicans.
“He (Marsh) stood up and really said, ‘Enough; I have my own ethics, I have my own my moral compass and you’re (Republicans) taking me off track,” said Sherman. “I think all of us, you know, will do absolutely would love to see him in the Senate.”
Meanwhile, Sununu is ignoring the needs of New Hampshirites, he said.
“What we’re hearing is, people are pretty upset, and pretty worried,” said Sherman. “The concern is, ‘How do I pay for my house? How can I pay my property taxes?’ Which by the way, statewide, have gone to 15 percent ... under Sununu in the last six years.”
When Democrats tried to help taxpayers in 2019 by giving school districts $138 million in new funding, Sununu vetoed that but later took credit for a “compromise,” Sherman said, adding that Sununu is “out of touch” with rising gas and energy prices.
Sherman was also outraged by the “cruel” bill Sununu regarding a woman’s right to choose. In contrast, Sherman said he would put Roe v. Wade into state statutes.
Sherman cited the case of a woman who was carrying twins, one of which was not viable but was slowly killing the other fully viable fetus. She needed an abortion to save the other twin’s life.
“Because of Sununu’s bill, she was going to have to leave the state,” said Sherman.
He said the woman with the twins and another woman joined forces to lobby for a component to add to the law for “fatal fetal anomalies” and also to repeal an unreasonable ultrasound requirement.
Sherman also blasted the governor for vilifyiing teachers.
“Sununu has made them into demons,” said Sherman. “He has made them the target of disgruntled parents. ... Two more years of this, we’re not going to know New Hampshire.”
Attendee Bob Pustell of Ossipee asked if there was a way to win over some of “Republican crazies” in the area.
Sherman expressed confidence that he could do that as he comes from a red Senate district in Rockingham County and said he gets along fine with Republicans because he takes their concerns seriously.
“It’s about listening. It’s about understanding where they are,” said Sherman. “I have people in my district who have a Trump sign next to a Sherman sign.”
Earlier, Marsh described his journey in becoming a Democrat. He grew up outside of Pittsburgh, came to New Hampshire as a Dartmouth College student in 1975 and ended up staying in the Granite State.
In 1986, he opened an eye care practice in Wolfeboro that he successfully ran for about 30 years. He also served as assistant treasurer and later treasurer of Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro and helped the hospital through some financial transparency issues.
Marsh’s main platform calls for beefing up the public health system, particularly in rural areas that can’t support medical specialists.
During the Q and A, Marsh was asked why he had been a Republican before switching parties.
Marsh replied, “inertia”, as his grandfather and father were both Republicans and he just went with the flow. He also said the party was different back then.
After becoming a legislator, Marsh said he found himself in the “doghouse” for supporting the renewing Medicare and Medicaid expansion in the state. The final straw came when Republicans sought to abolish all vaccination requirements during the pandemic.
“Well, when this came up with the House floor, I’d signed up to speak against it,” said Marsh. “The leadership came up to me and said, ‘If you get out of your seat, we’re taking away your parking space and your license plate.’”
Marsh did it anyway. He convinced the House that lawmakers shouldn’t prevent business owners from having a vaccine mandate if the business owners feel the mandate is necessary. Eventually, he had an epiphany that he had more in common with Democrats than Republicans, who even fought him over his bill to prevent vaping in schools.
“When I looked at the bills that I passed, and I passed quite a few bills, the people that have been with me were all Democrats,” said Marsh.
