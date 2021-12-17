SHELBURNE — Two side-by-side landscape-scale conservation projects on the north side of the Androscoggin River have been awarded matching grants by the Land and Community Heritage Investment Program that total $900,000 on the just-announced 2021 list. The Conservation Fund and the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests (Forest Society) are collaborating on these adjacent working forest projects in this small town.
When the multi-year effort is completed, more than 3,700 acres will be owned by the Forest Society, creating its second-largest reservation in the state.
The reservation, connecting the Mahoosuc Range to the White Mountain National Forest, will be managed for long-term sustainable forest management and habitat protection and be open to the public for hiking, hunting, fishing, boating, and the enjoyment of its scenic values plus education and potentially climate change mitigation.
TCF will use its $400,000 LCHIP grant to permanently conserve the 1,030-acre Bald Cap Peak Forest, protecting longstanding hiking trails and their iconic destinations, including Peabody Brook, Middle Mountain, the 300-foot cascades of Giant Falls, and the rocky pine ledges of the 2,785-foot Bald Cap Peak.
Earlier this year, the Bald Cap parcel became one of four parts of a pending 4,881-acre federal Forest Legacy application that includes three Gorham Land Company parcels in Gorham, that will remain privately held under a “working forest” conservation easement. The timeline of the competitive federal funding likely will make this smaller part (Phase 2) of the combined Shelburne projects take a year or two longer to complete than the larger one (Phase 1), that’s expected to call for raising $2.4 million over the next two years.
The Forest Society’s $500,000 LCHIP grant will assist the nonprofit to permanently protect the 2,717-acre Shelburne Valley Forest, as it’s been informally dubbed. The industrial forest, now owned by Bayroot LLC and managed by Wagner Forest Management LTD of Lyme, rises from the shores of the Androscoggin River to the north-south ridgeline of the Mahoosuc Range. Its diverse habitats include wild cranberry bogs, red spruce swamps and silver maple floodplain forests as well as upper-elevation talus slopes and cliffs where black bears den and forage for grasses, and soft and hard mast. A section of the Cross NH Adventure Trail, an increasingly popular touring bicycle trail, is located near the river.
“The Shelburne Valley Forest will protect a significant ecological, economic and recreational resource for the Androscoggin Valley,” explained Brian Hotz, the Forest Society’s vice president for land conservation. He noted that the Forest Society is delighted to be working with the Shelburne Conservation Commission and Sally Manikian, a Shelburne resident who for over five years has been TCF’s New Hampshire and Vermont representative. After acquiring the Bald Cap Mountain parcel, TCF subdivided and sold 300 acres to the National Park Service to establish a 2,000-foot Appalachian Trail buffer. An Appalachian Trail buffer already bisects the Shelburne Valley Forest.
Shelburne officials, both elected and appointed, whole-heartedly support both these projects.
Select board chairman Stan Judge stood by approvingly on Oct. 26 when Forest Society president Jack Savage first announced Phase 2 of the project while standing on the edge of Reflection Pond and looking north to the rugged beauty of Coos’ forests.
“Personally, I’m thrilled to learn about LCHIPS’s financial support and help in furthering these projects that reflect many of the values and goals provided in Shelburne’s master plan, including preservation of open space, protection of the Androscoggin River, and aquifer and watershed protection,” explained Conservation Commission chairman Katie Stuart. “The Commission met with both Brian Hotz and Sally Manikian, and we voted at our November meeting to support the Forest Society’s endeavor to purchase and manage the 3,700 acres currently owned by Bayroot and TCF. We pledged our support to see this project through to fruition,” she continued.
“We think the Forest Society is the ideal conservation organization to play a central and leading role in crafting a collaboration with the many interested residents and organizations in the Hogan Road and Leadmine areas: Leadmine State Forest, Appalachian Trail Conservancy, Appalachian Mountain Club, Brookfield, Eversource, Cross NH Adventure Trail, and many others,” Stuart concluded.
“The Overlook” is a popular destination a couple of miles on the Hogan Road west of the North Road intersection. Part of the Hogan Road is a Class 6 town road, Stuart explained, but much of it is considered private. It’s now owned by Bayroot up to the Gorham-Shelburne town line but it will continue to be open to traditional activities.
Established in 1901, the Forest Society is a nonprofit land trust and forestry organization that owns 191 forest reservations with more than 57,000 acres in 105 cities and towns. It also holds more than 75 conservation easements statewide, permanently protecting more than 135,000 acres.
The seventh reservation that the Forest Society acquired 61 years ago in 1960 was under the will of Ralph Peabody of Shelburne for whom it is named. The pine forest was the donor’s beloved 82-acre wood lot where he practiced selective cutting for more than 50 years. The Peabody Brook Trail goes along the west edge of the reservation, and Peabody is buried in a small graveyard nearby.
The Forest Society’s ambitious plan to create its second-largest reservation in the Granite State is the second major conservation news this year to come out of Shelburne.
Earlier this year, the ambitious 861-acre Shelburne Riverlands project to permanently conserve nine mainland parcels and 30 islands along an 8.7-mile stretch of the Androscoggin River was completed in less than a year by the nonprofit Mahoosuc Land Trust of Bethel, ME. The $780,000 Bayroot LLC land sale was finalized on April 2 when MLT registered its deeds to these noncontiguous parcels in Lancaster.
