CONWAY — U.S. Sen Jeanne Shaheen visited White Mountain Community Health Center in Conway on Wednesday morning.
It was one of three stops Shaheen (D-N.H.) was making in northern New Hampshire. From Conway, she went to the Appalachian Mountain Club’s Camp Dodge Trails Center to talk about the Land and Water Conservation Fund. After that, she visited the Berlin Infiltration and Inflow Reduction Project.
In Conway, the senator toured the health facility before sitting down with health center staff to ask about their needs. On hand from the health center, were Executive Director Ken “JR” Porter, Medical Director Dr. Todd Hope, Director of Operations Julie Everett Hill and board Vice President Jen Bella.
Shaheen was eager to speak with health center staff about how the center will be spending the approximately $1 million in federal funding it received through the American Rescue Plan.
Porter said it will be used for the operating budget as revenues have been down due to the pandemic.
Hope explained that health center visits were down over the past 18 months, as people put off routine care.
Tess Kuenning, president and CEO of Bi-State Primary Care Association, which represents health centers in New Hampshire and Vermont, said numbers of visits overall are down nationwide.
But, she said, “we expect that to be pretty temporary. We expect the health-care numbers will just grow and then, of course, recapturing those kids.”
Porter said the center is planning to buy equipment to expand COVID-19 testing. “Hopefully that will start bringing in more patients and get us out into the community more. I think testing is going to be huge.”
In addition to primary health care, the center also provides social work, mental health and dental services. Health center officials said providing all those services in one place makes it easier for people to access those services.
Though more space is needed for examination rooms, the staff said it is not possible for them to put capital into the building as it is owned by Memorial Hospital.
Shaheen said she also wanted to hear “about what we ought to be looking at as we think about additional funding for health care.”
Staff members identified needs for more space and more medical staff, more dental services and more mental health services.
They noted that they have a good program for employees to gain medical qualifications and those employees often stay on as medical staff.
Bella, who has worked as a licensed clinical social worker for decades, said not only is there a need for more mental health services in general but there is a critical need for acute mental health services for those who are in crisis.
“Acute mental health care is almost non-existent,” Bella said. “It was better in the 1980s.”
Near the top of the list is getting WMCH to be a fully qualified health center (or FQHC). While it provides the same services as a fully qualified health center and has applied for that status, it is known as a look-alike health center and does not receive the same federal funding as a FQHC.
“We’re hoping there will be new access point funding so that they will become not a look-alike but an actual funded health center because that limits them in terms of capital and in terms of service expansion,” Kuenning said.
“What will it take to make that happen?” Shaheen asked.
“It will take added resources into the bureau funding. They have the mandatory funding of $4 billion and the discretionary funding of $1.7 billion. So it would be an increase in that number that the bureau would then say it could make these future commitments,” Kuenning said.
Asked by the Sun when funding might be available for the center to become an FQHC, Shaheen said: “I don’t know the answer to that. I think it depends on what happens with funding.”
She added: "It is a question of balancing that need with such needs as additional medical staff and expanding services like dental care," needs she has heard identified throughout the state.
