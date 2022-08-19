FRYEBURG, Maine — A Maine man has been charged with failing to register as a sex offender after he moved from Haverhill, Mass., to Fryeburg, Maine, according to the US Attorney's Office from the District of Massachusetts.
Frank Boyd, 53, was charged with one count of failure to register as a sex offender. Boyd is currently in state custody awaiting trial on state charges and will make an initial appearance in federal court in Boston at a later date.
According to the charging documents, Boyd was a Level 3 Sex Offender after being convicted of sex offenses against children in 2001 and 2009. Accordingly, he was required to register as a sex offender and update his registration any time he moved or changed employment.
In 2020, Boyd registered as a sex offender and listed a Haverhill address as his residence. It is alleged that on or around March 23, 2021, police determined that Boyd was no longer living at the Haverhill residence he had listed on his registration form and was later found to have moved to Fryeburg, Maine. He did not register as a sex offender in Maine nor update his sex offender registration in Massachusetts at any point prior to his arrest on state charges on July 27, 2022. Boyd has two prior state court convictions in 2008 and 2015 of failure to register as a sex offender.
The charge of failure to register as a sex offender provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.
U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins and Douglas Bartlett, Acting U.S. marshal for the District of Massachusetts made the announcement Wednesday. The Haverhill and Fryeburg (Maine) Police Department provided assistance. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elianna J. Nuzum of Rollins’ Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case.
