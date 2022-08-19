FRYEBURG, Maine — A Maine man has been charged with failing to register as a sex offender after he moved from Haverhill, Mass., to Fryeburg, Maine, according to the US Attorney's Office from the District of Massachusetts.

Frank Boyd, 53, was charged with one count of failure to register as a sex offender. Boyd is currently in state custody awaiting trial on state charges and will make an initial appearance in federal court in Boston at a later date.

