CONWAY — U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) toured the under-construction 2.9-mile North Conway Rec Path on Wednesday and also got an update by MWV Trails Association officials on plans for a 2.2-mile extension for which she recently helped obtain a $2.2 million grant.

Shaheen said the project is an asset for residents and visitors alike. She also said it would be a job creator.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.