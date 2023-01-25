tarberry

Ace (left) and Alec Tarberry of the Tarberry Company are shown listening to Selectman John Colbath at the Conway Planning Board's Dec. 8 meeting. Shown behind the Tarberry brothers are Dan Lucchetti of HEB Engineers and leasing agent Sheila Duane of the Berry Companies. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)

CONWAY — Based on submission of a new traffic study by the applicant, selectmen unanimously voted Tuesday to withdraw their request for a rehearing by the planning board on a parking waiver for a three-business food hall project by the Tarberry Companies at the former Olympia Sports retail building in North Conway Village.

Selectmen had asked the planning board to revisit its Dec. 8 decision to grant the parking waivers, but Town Manager John Eastman told the board at their meeting Tuesday that he had been notified by Deputy Town Manager Paul DegliAngeli and Town Planning Director Jamel Torres that they had received the parking analysis selectmen had requested in a Jan. 3 letter to the planning board and the applicant, Alec Tarberry.

