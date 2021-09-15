CONWAY — Prior to a public hearing held by selectmen Tuesday afternoon, a few selectmen and town and state officials went on a guided tour of the peninsula on Pequawket Pond that is to be turned over by the state to the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust for ownership and management.
Executive Councilor Kenney (R-Wakefield) arrived at the end of the tour Tuesday and also attended the hearing at town hall.
Several residents whose property abuts Pequawket Pond — including former Town Clerk Rhoda Quint and Selectman Mary Carey Seavey — have objected to the transfer because they say putting the 13-acre tract under USVLT control will lead to more public use to the detriment of the pond’s natural state.
But William Abbott, executive director of USVLT, reiterated at the start of the tour that the USVLT wants only to manage the wildlife viewing trail, put up an information kiosk and work with the town to eliminate invasive species there.
In response to questions from Quint and Seavey, he said the USVLT will place information on its website noting it owns and manages the land but will not promote its use.
Speaking in favor of the proposal were Cranmore Shores residents Maureen Enos and Rebecca McReynolds, who said they support having the property maintained by USVLT. They said they walk their dogs there and would appreciate help in cleaning it up as they often pick up trash on their walks.
Letters regarding the proposal were read by Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes at the request of selectmen board chair David Weathers.
Former Conway selectman Mark Hounsell praised the USVLT but said his objection would be that they “will be obliged to advertise this unique area on their website. This will assuredly result in overuse by the vacationing public, which will in turn adversely impact this sensitive pond.”
Speaking in favor through his letter was Paul Saunders, resident of the Cranmore Shores Association.
“USVLT does an excellent job of maintaining their lands and would likely provide for better stewardship of this parcel than it has seen for many years," he said.
"I do not understand the concerns over kayak use as there is already an official state put-in on Pequawket Drive. As a resident of Cranmore Shores and frequent user of Pequawket Pond, I welcome the opportunity for this land to be conveyed to the excellent care of the USVLT.”
Raising questions about the care of the parcel in his letter that was read by Holmes was Paul Jacobsen, president of the Cranmore Shores Association.
In his letter, Jacobsen asked if the old bridge at Bridge Street was going to be replaced; how the site would be opened to the public when ther eis no public access and who is going to be liable for any issues that arise.
In a follow-up interview, Weathers, one of three selectmen on Tuesday’s tour along with Seavey and John Colbath — said the bridge belongs to Albany and that McReynolds said when she inquired to the town of Albany about their helping Conway pick up trash there, she got no response.
Weathers also said, “They (the USVLT) have no intention of touching that steel bridge. As for public access, (Mount Washington Valley Trails Association president Chris Meier) said he had done title research and there is public access from Bridge Street.”
The issue not only involves the peninsula on Pequawket Pond; state and town officials said it is directly tied to wetland impact exchange credits from the defunct bypass corridor and planned Mount Washington Valley Rec Path.
The state and federal government have decreed the 13 acres off Bridge Street must go to a conservation organization if the town wants to avoid hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of mitigation for the construction of the rec path.
That paved recreational route is expected to be complete in mid-2023.
The town had first right of refusal, and on Aug. 3, selectmen agreed USVLT should become the land’s steward.
At an Aug. 17 selectmen's meeting, USVLT Conservation Lands Manager Abby King appeared before the board, and faced questions about planned usage, with Seavey in particular expressing her concerns about the pond being overused.
Weathers said that crews from A.J. Coleman 20 years ago created a wetland alongside the peninsula by the south end of the pond off Bridge Street.
“Coleman’s dug the hydric area alongside the esker (a sandy ridge) to mitigate the wetlands impacted by the bypass corridor,” Weathers, a retired soils and conservation expert for what is now the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service, told the Sun.
At the start of Tuesday’s tour, Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli explained that with the bypass dead, the state and the federal government said the town needed new mitigation for the trail.
A deal was struck that the town could avoid $200,000 worth of new mitigation work in exchange for relinquishing any claims to the peninsula.
"We reached out to Upper Saco Valley Land Trust,” said DegliAngeli.
Those on the tour included Weathers, Colbath and Seavey; DegliAngeli; Meier, Abbott; USVLT president Doug Burnell, Conway Town Clerk Louise Inkell, who resides on the pond; former town clerk Quint; Selectmen’s executive secretary Krista Day; and nearby residents and outdoor enthusiasts Peter Minnich and Sally McMurdo; and Bill Cass, assistant state Department of Transportation Commissioner.
Pequawket Pond is seen as a great resource for viewing wildlife and birds, and fishing, those on the tour noted. But because a federal Super Fund site is located at the end of Hobbs Street in Conway Village at the former Kearsarge Metallurgial Corp., near the edge of the pond, locals know not to eat the fish, those on the tour noted.
After the tour, all headed to selectmen’s meeting at town hall, where Kenney said the issue would come before the governor and Executive Council at noon the next day.
On Wednesday, the governor and Executive Council on Wednesday unanimously OK'd transferring the deed of the tract off Bridge Street to the non-profit organization, according to Kenney.
Reporter Daymond Steer contributed to this article.
