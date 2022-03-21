CONWAY — The Conway selectmen, meeting at 4 p.m. at Town Hall in Conway Village, are scheduled to discuss residential building inspections.
Town Manager Tom Holmes told the Sun: "We're looking into the townwide residential building inspections, and the selectmen are going to be considering what regulations we can put into place for short term rentals, pending passage of Senate Bill 249" — the bill that forbids towns from prohibiting STRs.
Holmes said that if selectmen decide to do it, the town could inspect new homes and those undergoing significant renovation for life safety issues and building code compliance.
The town already does inspections of commercial properties and multi-families with three or more units and inspects homes with fewer units upon request.
There has been talk of inspections for short-term rentals, but owners objected and said they were being "picked on."
"This is nothing new in the world," said Holmes. "A lot of towns around here do it."
The other thing selectmen may discuss is comparing the proposed STR regulations to SB 249, which recently passed the Senate and is heading to the House.
In 2020, a committee consisting of Conway Village Fire Chief Steve Solomon, rental abutters Ray Shakir, Kris Cluff and Tom Reed; STR owner Scott Kudrick; Realtor Greydon Turner; Selectman Carl Thibodeau and planning board member/Selectman Steve Porter met regularly. Town Manager Tom Holmes and then-Town Planner Tom Irving were non-voting members.
Among the committee's recommendation was for selectmen to establish a license for STR operators. The license could be pulled if the property generates complaints.
Holmes said selectmen will look at the regulations the committee had proposed and compare them with SB 249 as it's presently written.
"Should the legislation pass, we'll be ready to hit the ground running," said Holmes.
SB 249 still has to pass the House and be signed by Gov. Chris Sununu, who signaled at an event in Portsmouth on March 15 that he might veto the bill unless towns can keep local control over STRs.
The Portsmouth Herald reported that Sununu said if the bill eliminates local officials' ability “to manage their town, the character of their town, then yeah that’s going to be a problem.”
Meanwhile, short-term rentals are on the agenda of the Madison selectmen as well. They meet today at 4:30 p.m. at Madison Town Hall.
Selectmen will be meeting for the first time today since voting took place on a number of STR articles.
Article 8 in Madison, where residents, by a vote of 396-211, rejected an article petitioned by Nick Borelli and Kathy Koziell of Eidelweiss that was intended to only ban STRs in residential areas but which critics said would also ban long-term renting.
Voters did pass the planning board’s Article 6, which provided a different STR definition.
The planning board's lawyer Laura Spector-Morgan of the Mitchell Municipal Group in Laconia that Article 6 would ban new short-term rentals but that was not the planning board's intention.
The board intended to propose a companion article asking voters to allow short-term rentals by special exception but that companion article didn’t make it on to the warrant because of a posting error in December.
Newly elected selectman John Arruda told the Sun he wanted to have the "dust settle" on the Conway's lawsuit and SB249 before doing anything drastic with STRs.
A group of Madison short-term rental owners sent a letter to the town asking them to come up with a subcommittee to study the issue for the next year and write clearer warrant articles for 2023. The group's letter is an agenda item titled "Request for an STR Planning Board Sub-Committee."
According to their letter, "the goal is to work together and engage in healthy public conversations about forming sensible STR regulations that work for all. The output would be suggested and agreed-upon regulations, followed by easy-to-understand ballot questions, town communications, and press releases to properly inform voters."
