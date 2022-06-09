CONWAY – Selectmen on Tuesday gave unanimous approval to a request from Chris Meier, president of hte MWV Trails Association, to have selectmen support placing the yet-to-be designed northern extension of the North Conway Rec Path in the state Department of Transportation’s Ten Year Highway Plan.
Meier said the goal would be to allow the planned future phases of the paved path to be eligible for federal funding grants.
“We’re not asking for any money from the town,” explained Meier to Selectmen chair Dave Weathers and board members Steve Porter, John Colbath, Mary Carey Seavey and Carl Thibodeau.
New Hampshire RSA 228:99 and RSA 240 require that the state Department of Transportation propose a plan for improvements to the state's transportation system every two years. The purpose of the Ten Year Plan is to develop and implement a plan allowing New Hampshire to fully participate in federally supported transportation improvement projects as well as to outline projects and programs funded with state transportation dollars.
Currently, the nonprofit MWV Trails Association is building phase 1 of the path, which is to extend from Cranmore Mountain Resort 2.9 miles south to Hemlock Lane just north of the North Conway Walmart.
“This is not for that,” said Meier, noting that section is currently under construction by crews from A.J. Coleman and Son with a contracted completion date of June 2023 but that it may be ready if all continues to go to plan by November 2022.
That phase 1 section was in the state’s 10-year highway plan, Meier said.
He said future phases have yet to be designed but that he said they are looking to add either the northern or southern sections but that it was likely the northern section would be done first because the MWV Trails Association recently received “a significant amount of money from the Connie Davis Watson Foundation” – reported by the Sun to be $1 million – to begin the northern phase that is generally envisioned to run from Cranmore to the state’s Scenic Vista Rest Area in Intervale.
Asked by Weathers if they had approval from landowners for use of that planned section, Meier affirmed that those negotiations will be ongoing, echoing a comment made to the Sun last month by Rec Path Chair Larry Garland.
“(Because of the Connie Davis Watson grant), we anticipate that that the northern extension will be our next phase,” Meier told the board, noting that the group hopes to start that phase within five years, depending on funding.
Responding to Weathers’ questions about landowner negotiations, Meier said, “Parts of it are in town land (Whitaker Woods); parts of it are in state Department of Transportation (former bypass corridor) land, the northern section of that would be in a rail corridor; and there's one section that we have to determine where we would go and that would be whether it goes under the power line across to Cranmore.”
He continued that Cranmore has been amenable to that proposal.
“We've walked it a couple of times with Cranmore – the preferred route is on the other side of Kearsarge Brook. We don’t have all the easements so we’re in discussions with landowners – so we don't have all all the pieces, but right-of-way is obviously part of the development process,” said Meier
The southern phase, he said, will extend from Hemlock Lane east to connect to Fryeburg’s paved rec path – depending on getting the OK to cross the Saco River railroad bridge.
Porter made the motion, seconded by Colbath for discussion, to approve the request. Colbath requested that Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli provide an overview for the benefit of educating the public about the state’s 10-year highway plan process.
“So, the 10-year plan is on a two-year cycle,” sad DegliAngeli. “What happens is that the state contracts with the regional planning commissions (in the state) and the regional planning commissions reach out for projects; and we are part of the North Country Council and there's a group there that will rate the projects. And then once they're rated, they go back to the state and projects are awarded.”
He said the town could argue in support of the rec path could argue that it is a benefit both to the town and tourism and that it might encourage people to use it not only for exercise but for alternative transportation as was the reasoning behind the town applying for a $1.2 million matching Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) Improvement Program grant for phase 1 of the path.
“All at all. I think it's a good idea. I was glad that it was suggested,” said DegliAngeli, who serves as the town’s supervisor of the project.
When asked about the 10-year plan by Colbath, DegliAngeli said he had received an email from the North Country Council that day reminding the town of upcoming deadlines to make this round of the plan.
“If we were to get in there, if we were to be selected, then this project the Department of Transportation would aim to fund 10 years hence so that’s where it’s a little tricky but that’s what we know,” said DegliAngeli.
He said the latest projects submitted are placed at the end of the list – or 10 years. Porter said then it is good to be added to the list.
He said the planned upgrade of East Conway Road and the Intervale Crossroad/Route 16 intersection have both already been submitted by the town to the state 10-year plan.
Meier said in response to questions about timing and funding from Weathers and Colbath, “In addition to being in line for those funds that are administered by state D O T, it also provides you a leg up to get money from direct federal programs as well. So so it shows that it's a it's a project that's important to both the community and to the state, so that we can apply ourselves for for these federal grant programs earlier.”
