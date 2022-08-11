Boaters pull a pontoon boat from Conway Lake at the public boat launch on Mill Street in Center Conway in 2018. Selectmen are considering opening up parking at the lake to the general public. It is currenlty only available to Conway residents and property owners. (JAMIE GEMMITI PHOTO)
CONWAY — Selectmen last year decided that the Conway Lake parking lot on Mill Street should only be for town residents and second homeowners, but now they are considering expanding the lot and opening it back up to everyone.
The lot is across the street from Conway Lake's beach and boat launch, and is small. Only those with parking stickers available from Conway Town Hall for $5 may park there.
At Tuesday's selectmen's meeting, Chairman David Weathers explained that he and Town Manager John Eastman wanted to have Public Works Director Andrew Smith look into expanding the parking lot.
Right now, the parking lot can accommodate three trucks with trailers plus some cars.
In addition to the lot, there are about eight spots along the road as well as spots available at Pine Tree School, which is about a 15-minute walk to the launch.
Weathers said maybe the lot could be enlarged to hold five or six more vehicles.
"That (the parking lot) can be expanded with a minimum amount of work," said Weathers. "And my thought is to have it for residents only."
He said if it were to be reopened to non-residents there should be a parking kiosk or attendant.
But Selectman John Colbath said when he drives by the parking lot, it doesn't seem well-used, but "people are parking everywhere up and down the road."
Colbath didn't have a preference when asked if it should be open to anyone.
Selectman Carl Thibodeau was supportive of expanding the lot. He also seemed willing to open the lot to the general public.
"We have the only public access to Conway Lake and at some point, you have to take that into consideration," said Thibodeau.
Selectman Steve Porter also supported expanding the lot so that fewer people will have to park along the street. He said the road is "tight right there."
Eastman said one boater, who complained about improperly parked trailers taking up too much space in the lot, said when he was walking back to the launch from the school parking lot, people were yelling at his wife to move his boat but she couldn't move it because she doesn't have a boating license.
Eastman also clarified that the Lake Hosts are paid for by the Conway Lake Association and their job is to look for invasive plant species on boats, not parking issues.
Resident Dino Scaletti said he would appreciate an expanded parking lot and keeping it residents only.
Parking attendant Linda Burns said she's seen as many as four trailers and a dozen cars in the lot. Burns said Lake Hosts told her the boat put-in is 30 percent less busy this year.
Selectmen plan to discuss the parking again at their meeting next Tuesday. They also voted 5-0 to put no parking signs along Mill Street near the lake.
