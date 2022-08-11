conway lake boat launch.jpg

Boaters pull a pontoon boat from Conway Lake at the public boat launch on Mill Street in Center Conway in 2018. Selectmen are considering opening up parking at the lake to the general public. It is currenlty only available to Conway residents and property owners. (JAMIE GEMMITI PHOTO)

CONWAY — Selectmen last year decided that the Conway Lake parking lot on Mill Street should only be for town residents and second homeowners, but now they are considering expanding the lot and opening it back up to everyone. 

The lot is across the street from Conway Lake's beach and boat launch, and is small. Only those with parking stickers available from Conway Town Hall for $5 may park there.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.