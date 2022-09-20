meeting are set to discuss eliminating parking spaces in North Conway Village.
They agreed on Sept. 6 to discuss the topic Sept. 27. The meeting will take place at town hall, starting at 4 p.m.
Town Manager John Eastman said the issue is there are several parking spaces that are within 20 feet of a crosswalk — which is contrary to state law — or too close to the North Conway Fire Station.
At selectmen’s Aug. 23 meeting, Eastman said Police Chief Chris Mattei brought the issue to his attention. At that meeting, Eastman said the distance between parking spaces and crosswalks would be measured.
At the Sept. 6 meeting, Eastman said the parking spaces up for elimination include six near Schouler Park’s baseball field backstop.
Eastman said Fire Chief Chad McCarthy asked for these spots to be eliminated because they are within 75 feet of the fire station. Eastman said some are and some aren’t.
“One of the concerns is potentially it might hinder a left-hand turn or a northerly turn before you go out to 16.” said Eastman. “Let’s say the train station, or Joe Berry’s property happened to be on fire. If they had to cut left, they had concerns about making that corner.”
The Sun asked McCarthy about it on Tuesday.
“There’s always been an issue with parking on Norcross,” McCarthy said, adding there are six or eight spaces there that would make it hard to respond to a fire at the north end of Norcross Circle.
McCarthy plans to attend the meeting on Sept. 27. He said Mattei and Eastman measured the spots and called him.
“When they called here and asked me about these spots, I said, ‘If we can make it happen, let’s make it happen,’” said McCarthy.
Eastman said two of the spots are on Seavey Street to the east and west of the former North Conway Fire Station.
“We measured them; they are within 20 feet; however, we haven’t had any complaints about them or about getting vehicles in and out,” said Eastman.
Another is a spot in front of Olympia Sports near the crosswalk.
“One of the things to consider, though, is because the traffic is going south on the Olympia/The Met side, there is no visual obstruction of coming out onto the sidewalk onto the crosswalk,” said Eastman.
Eastman offered to provide selectmen with photos of the parking spaces if selectmen were interested.
Chairman David Weathers said he wanted photos taken and to be presented at the next meeting so the public could weigh in. A decision could be made at a subsequent meeting.
“I’m in favor of tabling the whole discussion until we have pictures,” said Selectman John Colbath, adding he would like Selectman Carl Thibodeau to be present as Thibodeau was absent Sept. 6.
Selectmen voted 4-0 to postpone the discussion until Sept. 27.
The Sun asked Eastman Monday if he could share photos with the Sun, and Eastman said he would allow a reporter to see the pictures but declined to allow the Sun to publish them until selectmen saw them first.
Asked if a parking space in front of Badger Peabody & Smith Realty that makes it hard to turn onto Route 16, Eastman said, “There is only one parking spot in front of Badger and it is within all legal standards.”
