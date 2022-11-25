CONWAY — The valley helped out in a big way this month for the second Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine drive of the year, following up on last April’s effort, said Natalya Robinson of Madison, who manages the COACH Outlet at Settlers Green.
Clothing and more was brought to the vacant former New Balance Store (once the hangar at the White Mountain Airport that predated Settlers Green) at the entrance to the shopping complex across from Applebee’s.
On a cold and blustery Friday afternoon, Nov. 18, a team of Ukrainian volunteers from the Ukrainian-American organization, The Loving Lifeline of Auburn helped load boxes full of items onto a box truck that carted the items off downstate — they are part of the same group of Ukrainians living in New Hampshire that also took the donated items last spring.
In the first drive, people donated clothing, blankets and hygiene items, along with children’s books, coloring pencils, stickers and small toys along with sleeping bags, blankets, flashlights with extra batteries and emergency candles and ground pads, Ziploc bags and non-perishable food items (such as granola bars, canned fish, protein bars, dried fruit and nuts.
This time, with winter coming, Robinson out the word out for blankets, sleeping bags, winter coats, warm flannel pajamas, gloves, hats, wool socks for all ages and gender. She also sought and received wool socks, along with underwear and T-shirts for the men on the front lines as well.
She says next time, she will make a call for more children’s clothing because although she received some toys she did not get much in the way of children’s clothing for the latest drive.
“It once again went very well and I thank the community for everyone’s support,” said Robinson.
She also is seeking donations for a fund established to purchase drones for the Ukrainains in their fight. “It costs $2,850 for each DJ1 MAVIC 3 Fly drone,” she said.
A resident of the United States since 2005 when she moved here to be with her husband Tim Robinson, Robinson was raised in Crimea, which Russia’s Vladimir Putin annexed.
Robinson started her first donation drive after spending two weeks in Germany, where she volunteered in Berlin, assisting refugees. She worked with her graduate student daughter Lidiya Dzhumayeva, 27, a 2013 Kennett High and 2017 University of New Hampshire graduate who is studying in Berlin.
To donate to the Ukaine relief effort, checks may be dropped off at COACH or sent to a non-profit Ukrainian-American organization, The Loving Lifeline, 32 Manchester Road, Auburn, NH 03032 with “Drone Project” in the memo line. The organization was established by Ukrainian-Americans following the start of the war last February. For more information, call Robinson at (603) 733-7925.
