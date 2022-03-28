CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu on March 23 signed HB 50 into law, which creates new N.H. House districts across the state. As a consequence, there are changes in store for Carroll County.
Political maps are redrawn every 10 years, following the U.S. Census. One can see that the districts have been shuffled around.
The new districts will go into effect in January 2023, after the November elections.
In the new redestricting, Brookfield and Eaton will be sharing representatives, and Floterial 7, presently in the northern half of the county, is disappearing. But Floterial 8 in the southern part of the county is expanding northward and getting two representatives instead of one.
The new districts received a mixed reaction from area representatives who replied to the Sun by email, in person and on the phone.
State Rep. Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett), who is presently in House District 1, seemed pleased with the new district but finds it a bit puzzling. At present she represents Bartlett, Hart’s Location and Jackson. Bartlett’s new district has two seats and covers Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Hales’s and Hart’s Locations, Jackson and Sandwich.
“In my current district, Bartlett and Jackson’s demographics have changed over the years, and with new young families moving in and more people from Massachusetts and elsewhere post-pandemic, I believe these towns are moving toward more Dems,” said Burroughs, who called the inclusion of Sandwich a “head scratcher” because of its distance from the other valley towns.
“Although the inclusion of Sandwich doesn’t make sense to me, it will be part of the new district, and I look forward to the prospect of meeting new voters from all of the new towns,” she said.
Rep. Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom) and Mark McConkey (R-Freedom), who now sit in House District 3, both may pursue the floterial District 8 in the next election. Their district has changed profoundly. McConkey likes the change, but Knirk does not.
Knirk, in a phone interview, said that redistricting is supposed to take communities that share common interests and keep them together but this does not. The towns in his current district, Albany, Freedom, Madison and Tamworth have a lot in common and is geographically compact. Under the new district, Freedom would be in a base district and a floterial district that run from the upper third of the county to the bottom of Carroll County.
“The new district for the base, which extends all the way from Eaton to Brookfield, crosses different school districts, different hospital catchment areas, different press and they are geographically about as spread out as you can make it,” said Knirk. “I think it’s not a great way to draw a district.”
McConkey said he pleased with the new districts and would like to keep representing most of his current towns and take on a few new ones, like Moultonborough.
“I’m willing to spend the gas and put the signs out,” said McConkey. “In all honesty, I think some there are some districts that some of the representatives aren’t as pleased about, but I absolutely love my prospects.”
Rep. Chis McAleer (D-Jackson), who is now in House District 7, said his district, which covers 10 towns in northern Carroll County, is going away. He will still be able to run for a House District 2 seat, which covers Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Hale’s and Hart’s Locations, Jackson and Sandwich. This district will have two seats.
“My district, which currently includes 10 towns, disappeared,” said McAleer. “I will do my best with what I have, realizing it could have been much worse.”
In an email, Rep. Stephen Woodcock (D-Conway), who represents House District 2, said Conway would remain his focus if re-elected. The redistricting made Conway its own district. Previously, Chatham, Eaton and Hale’s Location were in the same district as Conway.
He said at a redistricting committee at Kennett in October, area residents told representatives on the special committee to leave the districts as they are or keep similar towns together as much as possible. Woodcock says that request wasn’t followed.
“As you look over the entire state map, you’ll find that the redistricting does not appear to be in the best interest of the voters,” said Woodcock. “Rather it is another device to improve the opportunity for greater Republican success. It’s unfortunate that cities and towns are held captive to that type of manipulation.”
Rep. Karen Umberger (R-Conway) said she feels good about the new district for Conway.
“Everybody will be fine,” said Umberger, who said the districts turned out well in her opinion and if anyone is unhappy “that’s their problem.”
Here are the current districts and the effect of the redestricting going into effect next year:
Carroll County House District 1
Pre-redistricting: Bartlett, Hart’s Location and Jackson. One seat.
Post-redistricting: Conway. Three seats
Carroll House District 2
Pre-redistricting: Conway, Eaton, Chatham and Hale’s Location. Three seats.
Post-redistricting: Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Hale’s and Hart’s Location, Jackson and Sandwich. Two seats.
Carroll House 3
Pre-redistricting Albany, Freedom, Madison and Tamworth. Two seats.
Post-redistricting: Madison, Moultonborough and Tamworth. Two seats.
Carroll House 4
Pre-redistricting: Moultonborough, Tuftonboro, Sandwich. Two seats.
Post-redistricting: Brookfield, Eaton, Effingham, Freedom and Wakefield. Two seats.
Carroll House 5
Pre-redistricting: Brookfield, Effingham, Ossipee, Wakefield. Three seats.
Post-redistricting: Ossipee. One seat.
Carroll House 6
Pre-redistricting: Wolfeboro. Two seats.
Post-redistricting: Tuftonboro and Wolfeboro. Two seats.
Carroll House 7
Pre-redistricting: floterial — Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Freedom, Hale’s Location, Hart’s Location, Jackson, Madison and Tamworth. One seat.
Post-redistricting: Ossipee, Tuftonboro, Wolfeboro. One seat.
Carroll House 8
Pre-redistricting floterial — Brookfield, Effingham, Moultonborough, Ossipee, Sandwich, Tuftonboro and Wakefield. One seat.
Post-redistricting: Brookfield, Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Moultonborough, Tamworth and Wakefield. Two seats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.