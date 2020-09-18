OSSIPEE — Local Scouts earned $5,000 from blueberry sales this year — far more than they ever earned in the past.
And next season, that valuable crop might have an unusual protector.
Carroll County’s “blueberry czar” told commissioners that birds are attacking the county’s blueberry patch, which is managed by the Boy Scouts. He said that perhaps the bushes could be defended by dancing wind socks.
It is the third year local Scout troops have managed the 870 Carroll County-owned blueberry bushes off County Farm Road. The Scouts had a three-year contract.
They include Troop 150 from North Conway, Troop 151 of Tamworth and, new this year, Troop 142 of Moultonborough. In total about 24 youth are involved, including several girls. All the troops combined put in a total of more than 635 hours. North Conway didn’t have exact figures.
Over the years, Scouts have mulched, pruned and mowed.
County Lands Advisory Committee Chair Dale Drew of Conway, who is nicknamed the “Blueberry Czar,” told the Sun in June this work has dramatically improved the quality of the bushes.
On Wednesday, Drew and Troop 151’s Assistant Scoutmaster Tim Brown gave the county commissioners a briefing on how the season went.
“This has been their best year, and I will let Tim go through the numbers because they are pretty impressive,” said Drew.
“Out here, it was overwhelming,” said Brown. “There were more blueberries than we could possibly pick.”
Brown said if they had known the season would be this good, they would have been more aggressive on promoting pick your own. Pick your own was held on weekends in July and August. Blueberries were also sold at the Tamworth Farmer’s Market, campgrounds, stores and restaurants.
The first year, the Scouts made $300, second year, $900 and this year the total is over $5,000.
Asked about the banner sales year, Drew said, “It’s amazing. To get up to $5,000 is impressive.”
However, Drew said he was more impressed by the 650 or so work hours that the troops and parents put in. He also thanked community members who made donations and helped make the success possible.
Brown thinks next year will be “pretty good.”
Among the challenges the Scouts face is keeping birds from eating the berries. They didn’t have nets for all the bushes.
Meanwhile, WMUR reported Wednesday that a vineyard in Pennsylvania is using dancing balloons to scare the birds and protect grapes.
“Another option would be those silly wind socks, but that would take power. Is there any option to get power down there?” asked Drew. “Would the county be opposed to using those wind socks during bird season to sort of keep them out?”
He said the wind socks would be used from July to mid-August.
Drew, while waving his arm, said the wind socks are the ones you see at car dealerships.
Chairwoman Amanda Bevard said that she wouldn’t want an extension cord stretching that far. She suggested a solar generator could power the wind sock blower.
“I’ll look into that,” said Drew. A blueberry pruning workshop could be held in the future, he said.
