OSSIPEE — Local Scout troops are gearing up to harvest what’s shaping up to be a bumper crop of blueberries at the county farm.
It is the third year local Scout troops have managed the 870 odd Carroll County-owned blueberry bushes off County Farm Road. They include Troop 150 from North Conway, 151 of Tamworth and, new this year, 142 of Moultonborough. In total about 24 youth are involved, including several girls.
Over the years, Scouts have mulched, pruned and mowed.
County Lands Advisory Committee Chair Dale Drew of Conway told the Sun this work dramatically improved the quality of the bushes.
“The potential for a very large harvest is big this year,” said Drew.
Troop 151 Assistant Scoutmaster Tim Brown predicted that “this will be the best harvest we have had in three years.”
The county tried “pick your own” in 2016 and ’17, but that depended on inmate labor to tend the fields, which was getting harder to use because inmates were involved in new treatment programs. Legislators wanted to get private groups involved, and so the Scouts got the job of managing the blueberries.
Brown shared fundraising numbers from the two previous harvests. The first year they made $300, but the next nearly $1,000. This year’s projection is for $2,700 or more.
Money raised will go toward troop operating expenses, as well as scouting equipment like camp, tents, and sleeping bags, and items for Eagle Scout projects.
The blueberry funds are especially helpful this year as most of the Scouts’ other fundraising events were canceled due to COVID-19, said Brown.
The berries will be sold through Tamworth Farmers’ Market and friends of Scout leaders, said Brown.
Drew said any retailers interested in offering the blueberries may call him at (603) 733-6951.
The picking will start mid-July and last four or five weeks. Pick your own will be Saturdays. Signage will go up when that’s available.
Troops will take turns going to the fields, where they will learn about care of blueberry plants as well as enjoy a barbecue lunch.
