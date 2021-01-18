CONWAY — It’s OK to talk about what happened. Discussion is a good thing, and this is a “teaching opportunity.”
This is what SAU 9 school officials were stressing after a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Teachers knew students would have questions and concerns, and they were prepared to have that discussion with them.
“This was an opportunity to engage people in a respectful way and reassure them that they are safe in our schools,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said by phone on Friday.
“A lot of good discussions came out of this. We want people to have conversations. By and large, from speaking to staff, there are kids who support (President Donald) Trump but do not condone what happened at the Capitol,” Richard said.
Kennett High social studies teacher Kathleen Murdough said Wednesday that students started emailing her the evening of Jan. 6 to express their thoughts about what they were seeing on the news and on social media. "A couple asked about Congressman (Chris) Pappas since they know him from his visits here, and they were glad to hear he was safe. They're unfortunately empathetic, having experienced lockdowns and lockdown drills at school."
She added: "I was teaching ninth-grade World Cultures the next day, and we're doing a unit on current events, so it was very fitting for us to discuss the attack on the Capitol. Some of the ninth-graders actually said to me, 'I'm so glad I have this class because I want to talk about what happened.'"
"All of my students that shared their opinions were in agreement that they were appalled by what happened and all condemned the violence," added fellow KHS social studies teacher Chris Bailey. "This was the universal opinion of students on both sides of the political spectrum."
The National Education Association has urged teachers to talk with their students about the Jan. 6 events.
“The disturbing images of an angry mob of insurrectionists storming the halls of our democracy were blasted across screens today,” wrote Cindy Long of the NEA on Jan. 6.
“Our nation has never witnessed an event like this in recent history, and it’s difficult to make sense of the confusing, frightening scenes, let alone explain the situation to our children. But what is most important to remember and to tell kids is that the brave people who are helping will eventually bring order and peace.”
She added: “We can also assure children that the majority of Americans are joining together to support justice and democracy, and that the dangerous and unlawful people we saw in the nation’s capital will not be successful in hurting our country"
Richard, Assistant Superintendent Kadie Wilson and Director of Special Services Pam Stimpson sent a letter out to educators across the SAU last Thursday.
“The events at the Capitol yesterday have likely affected each and every one of us,” they wrote. “They are the manifestation of a lack of empathy, character, communication and critical thinking skills in some people. These are among the characteristics our community has identified in our Portrait of a Learner as critical for students to develop. As we process these events, as well as the overall climate across our country, it is important to work with our students to help them develop these skills. Responses to such events will differ given the diverse perspectives of individuals. Many individuals will display strong personal opinions and emotions. It is important for all of us to use these moments as teaching opportunities."
“What we all need to do after an event as horrible as this, is we need to listen to kids,” Richard said last Friday. “They have a bunch of questions, and in some cases, the younger children are looking for reassurance that they are safe.”
On Tuesday, Josiah Bartlett Elementary School Principal Joe Yahna told the Sun: “We had different strategies for different grade levels. At the middle-school level, we had more in-depth conversations. I think this is something that we want to continue to do."
He added: “It’s important for us all to have these tough conversations.”
Richard encouraged educators to use any resources available to them.
Conway Elementary School Principal Jason Robert sent out a letter to his staff along with the one from the SAU.
“It stemmed around 'I don’t know what questions are kids are going to come in with,'” he said by phone Wednesday. “I wanted them to know that it was OK to have conversations that are age-appropriate. The biggest thing we as a staff wanted to do is to make sure our students feel safe and remain connected here at school. Yes, this happened, but the valley and Conway El is a safe place.”
Robert said students did not come to school with a lot of questions.
“Kids really didn’t bring it up all that much,” he said.
But, he added: “We were prepared and want them to know that we’re available to anyone who wants to talk.”
