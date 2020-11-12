CONWAY — Due to a change in computer licensing, the Conway School District is looking to replace more than 700 Chromebooks. This is the second year of a two-year plan that will see the district purchase more than 1,400 Chromebooks.
Little did anyone know at the time what a role the computer tablets would play in the last school year.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Conway School District was forced to go to remote learning on March 16, with each student being assigned a Chromebook. While face-to-face learning was able to resume in September, roughly 15 percent of the students opted to partake in distance learning from home, many using the tablets.
According to SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard, the Chromebooks look exactly like a laptop but do not come with a hard drive; everything is saved to the cloud or a Google drive. The district gets them through Google.
The Conway School Board got its first look at the proposed operating budget for the 2021-22 school year on Monday night. The budget in draft form is up $2,113,000, or 5.84 percent over the previous year.
Among those increases is Unit 8 — Technology Districtwide, which is up $109,489 or 10.89 percent, with a projected budget of $1,115,125.
“What happened is Google changed their licensing structure (in 2019) and they are enforcing a shorter lifespan to the license on Chromebooks,” said Dale Anderson, technology coordinator for the district. “What that means is that beyond a certain age, the Chromebooks, although they may be functional, we can no longer update the operating system on them.”
In his budget request, Anderson is seeking $105,280 to replace the Chromebooks at Kennett High and $65,669 to replace them at Kennett Middle. Those expenses are up from $101,200 and $37,000 from the previous year.
Anderson also seeks additional $31,299 to upgrade PowerSchool, K-12 education software at the high school, middle school and three elementary schools in the district.
“There a lot of plug-ins, additional modules that are added that we've been adding over the past couple years,” Anderson said. “We’ve got probably close to a dozen of these darn things now that we've added in. PowerSchool, out of the box, it doesn't have everything that we require.”
Anderson said the middle school will receive new Chromebooks with the approval of this budget by voters next April.
“A year ago, I was sitting before the board here talking about the Chromebooks and how they have a lifespan to them for your ability to update them,” he said. “We just took delivery of them. This district just bought 712 new Chromebooks, and next year we're going to be buying approximately the same amount.
“When we went to Chromebooks, we went to them two years all at once. And so when you buy them all at once they expire all at once, unfortunately,” he said.
Anderson said out of the newly purchased tablets a few went to the middle school.
“We bought a few this year. less than one team's (the middle school is broken up into three teams) worth. But next year, they have a bunch that's coming due, and it's less at the elementary schools. Those are the two big areas of this budget — the increase to the PowerSchool as well as having to get Chromebooks once again.”
Board member Joe Mosca asked about the life expectancy of Chromebooks.
“We used to run them into the ground until Google started putting enforcement on them; now it looks like it's four years,” Anderson answered.
“So, if it’s four years, is there any way we can get to doing 25 percent a year so the numbers aren’t changing as much?” asked Mosca.
“That is our goal because we don't want to do this. I don't like doing this to the taxpayers. I'm a taxpayer in town and these are huge numbers,” Anderson said.
Mosca said: “I'm just looking over the numbers from the last couple of years. In (fiscal year) 2019, you spent 93.5 percent of the budget. Fiscal year 2020 it was 94.4 percent of your budget. So you're running about 5 to 5.5 percent high. Is there anything that we can cut?
Anderson said he submitted a budget that is needed.
“This year, with COVID-19, we ended up getting shut down early in the spring. Depending on what we're investing in, we tend not to blow the entire budget, you know, in the fall, because we don't have the physical capacity to store literally pallets worth of equipment to come in. ... Things slow down, we get another wave. And it was that second wave that we had to drop everything and deploy 2,000 Chromebooks (to students and staff). That's why some of those numbers are a little bit high with what was left over.”
Board Chair Joe Lentini wondered about staying with Chromebooks.
“I understand that the reason for their life expectancy is because you can't upgrade them anymore,” he said. “Was that the case when you first bought them? Or could you just keep upgrading them when we first got involved with them? This is sort of planned obsolescence by the manufacturer.”
“It only seems recently to be enforced,” Anderson replied. “When we purchased these, we thought it was a three-year license. And then we were running them, they were updating and we were using them. We had some that were seven years old this past year, and they still function, but they're not going to run every application and unfortunately, the state assessment and NWEA and some of the things we do in the classroom require a certain operating level than they are keeping up.”
