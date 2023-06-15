McKayla Dockham was given a parting gift by the Conway School Board on Monday night at her final meeting. Dockham, who served as the Kennett High student body president for the past year and was the student representative to the school board, gets to keep her nameplate. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
CONWAY — McKayla Dockham was presented with a parting gift by the Conway School Board on Monday night at her final meeting. Dockham, who served as the Kennett High student body president for the past year and was the student representative to the school board, gets to keep her nameplate.
Dockham, 18, who will attend Duke University to study mechanical engineering in the fall, said she thoroughly enjoyed attending the meetings. Although only required to present to the board once a month, Dockham frequently showed up at the second meeting of the month.
