CONWAY — Masking remains a hot topic under the public comment portion of the Conway School Board’s meetings. Recently, Jan. 24, two residents — Linda Burns of Conway and Kevin Clifford of Madison — shared differing opinions on how they feel the school district has handled a mask mandate during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students and staff within the district, which is made up of Kennett High, Kennett Middle, and Pine Tree, John H. Fuller and Conway elementary schools, have been under a mask mandate since the beginning of school in September.
Clifford has vehemently opposed masking in schools and routinely voiced disdain for the mandate under public comments since last summer. Monday, via Zoom, he spoke against masks again.
“I found it interesting that Mr. (Joe) Lentini (school board chair) has said things have been off whack over the last couple of years,” he said. “Obviously, it has been, considering the way the fear has been perpetuated throughout the student body," he said.
"And there’s no doubt that you're having behavioral problems with these students seeing that they are muzzled all day and cannot live normal school lives because of the fear," Clifford said. "Perhaps treating them like human beings may be a start in dealing with the behavioral problems.”
Clifford added: “You may be aware by now that the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) have come out and said that cloth masks offer little to no protection. This was just announced last week.”
He continued: “Despite all these nasty vaccinations and protocols, the cases here have been higher than ever.”
Clifford noted that Florida Surgeon General Joseph Lapado’s department “observed no meaningful difference in the number of COVID-19 cases in school-aged children in counties where school districts have imposed massive mandates.”
Clifford also cited Dr. Robert Maloney, saying that the mRNA vaccine inventor "has made a declaration to humanity that children should not be vaccinated because the risk of lifelong medical problems is far too great,” he said.
"But Superintendent (Kevin) Richard, school teachers and school administrators don’t question student vaccinations for some reason. I guess the question is, should I be listening to the guy that discovered the technology or you?”
YouTube, according to The New York Post, “removed a New Year’s Eve episode of ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ featuring Dr. Robert Malone, a vaccine scientist notorious for making controversial statements regarding the COVID-19 jab. In the inflammatory podcast episode, which YouTube deleted mere hours after it appeared, Malone compared the current U.S. public health climate to Germany in the 1920s and 1930s, when the Nazis rose to power. Malone said the uprising was the result of ‘free-floating anxiety,’ which could only be quelled by a leader with a singular message.”
According to PolitiFact, “Malone was banned from Twitter for violating the platform's COVID-19 misinformation policies.”
Meanwhile, there have been more than 600 positive cases of COVID in SAU 9, which includes Josiah Bartlett Elementary School and Jackson Grammar School along with the five Conway-based schools.
Last year saw 132 total positive cases in the seven schools, which led to 1,238 incidents where a cohort (a small pod of students) had to quarantine or isolate. This did not include schools having to transition to remote learning due to staffing shortages.
The SAU 9 Re-Entry Plan uses a color chart for operating conditions. Under green, masks are optional. Under yellow, masking is based on current indicators and state and federal guidelines. With red, masks are required at all times. The Conway schools have operated under “yellow” since September, but for three weeks in November, John Fuller and Pine Tree were raised to “red” after clusters were discovered and daily absenteeism topped 20 percent.
Clifford contends the decision to start the school year with masks was made in July before the SAU 9 Re-Entry Committee brought its recommendation forward the following month.
“This had been decided prior to all the charades that you guys put on with the school board meetings about the re-entry plans,” he said, telling Lentini, "This was already your dictate from the bench prior to anything being voted on.”
Clifford closed by reading a letter by Illinois high school student Addison George that took her own school board to task for its mask mandate.
“Thank you for teaching students that our own mental health is much less important than making triple-vaccinated adults feel safe,” George wrote, adding, “Thank you for not reaching out to the students to ask how we feel about masks because if you did, the majority of students would say that they hate masks and then you might second-guess your decision to make us wear them.”
But Burns, assistant emergency coordinator for Conway as well as volunteer coordinator for the Carroll County Coalition for Public Health, praised the board for its COVID precautions.
“Regarding COVID, I just wanted to thank you, SAU 9, the Conway School District for following the science, for following the CDC guidelines, for following the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services guidelines,” she said. “You're protecting our students in our community. If we only save one life, with the inconvenience (of mask-wearing), that life is worth saving. Thank you.”
Burns has seen what's taking place on the front lines in an effort to curb this pandemic.
“I work in public health now and seeing everything first-hand it’s pretty scary — it’s really scary,” she said.
