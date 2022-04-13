CONWAY — There is life after the Conway School Board and Joe Lentini is looking forward to the next chapter.
While he came up short in a bid for a fourth three-year term on the board Tuesday, finishing third in a race for two seats — Cassie Capone topped the field with 708 votes, followed by Ryan Wallace, 707, and Lentini, 624 — the 70-year-old Conway resident is proud to have served his community.
As chairman of the board for the past four years, he routinely spent 25-30 hours a week on school matters. He served on seven committees as well as a couple of SAU committees.
“When I first ran and got elected, I had no idea the position came with a stipend,” Lentini said by phone Wednesday. “It was never about the money. I make more (mountain guiding) in a day than a month on the school board.”
(The stipend for school board is $3,600 a year.)
Throughout the last year living through the COVID pandemic, Lentini as chairman became the target of some citizens' frustration with mask mandates and was chastised during public comment at board meetings for not responding. The board’s longstanding policy is not to respond to public comments.
“I knew that was my job as the chair,” Lentini said. “I’m the one who was good for that. I’ll admit, it did wear me down somewhat. The constant Bill Marvel columns (in the Sun) wore me down a bit, but what could I do? I wish the newspaper had stepped up a little bit more. I remember Bill writing that what I do for a living with Mountain Rescue being a waste of time; that was uncalled for.”
He added: “I’m disappointed not to have been re-elected, but I’m happy Barbara (Lyons) was re-elected, and happy that the Conway Education Support Personnel three-year contract passed (Article No. 5 — 972-197).
"Now we have everyone on the same insurance plan for the first time. It strengthens our future bargaining power with the (health) insurance companies," Lentini said.
"I had a teacher come up to me and say how happy they are with the new plan. The number of hours that Joe (Mosca) and Jess (Whitelaw) and I spent with the Conway Education Association to get the new insurance plan was considerable.”
Newcomer Capone was pleased to win her first seat on the board. She said a hush came over the town garage when the results were announced just before 8 p.m.
“I figured I’d get a seat, but I didn’t think I’d get the most votes,” she said, adding, “I grew up here and people know me and know that I care about children and their education.”
Capone took inspiration on election day when she found her first report card as a kindergartner at Conway Elementary School. “Mrs. Fisher was my teacher and she wrote, ‘Cassie loves helping others.’ That really spoke to me going to the polls.”
Capone joins Jessica Whitelaw as a Kennett High alumni to serve on the current board.
Wallace, a Conway police sergeant who won election to a one-year term last April to finish Cheri Sullivan’s term, was pleased to retain his seat.
“I’m appreciative of those who supported me,” he said by phone Wednesday. “I hoped I had done a good enough job last year to warrant three more years on the board.”
The board is scheduled to hold its reorganization meeting on April 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the Professional Development Center at the SAU 9 Office. Superintendent Kevin Richard will preside at the outset and then ask for nominations for chairman.
Dr. Michelle Capozzoli has been vice chairman for the past two years.
Lentini is proud of what the board accomplished during his nine years. He came up with the strategic plan, which serves as a five-year road map for the school district; negotiated to make three-year contracts the norm rather than year to year deals; worked to increase teacher pay across the district; kept face-to-face education on the forefront through the pandemic and sought to provide more educational opportunities for children through STEM course and AP classes.
“When I first started, we were in the bottom 10 percent in the state for teacher pay,” he said. “Now we’re in the medium range and are attracting and retaining quality teachers.
Lentini continued: “Brian Johnston, a friend of mine, asked me why I do this since my children have been out of school for a while. I told him it’s because the education of our children is the most important thing we can do as a country. I really didn’t want to run again, but I felt I needed to do this. Now what’s going to happen, I don’t know. I know we need to support our administrators and teachers.”
Lentini received countless phone calls following the election. “A lot of people have reached out to me,” he said. “People who really matter to me, people I respect.”
Meanwhile in the race for the two-year seat, Lyons, who was appointed to the school board in November to fill the remainder of Courtney Burke’s term after she moved out of town, said she was thrilled to have topped retired Marine Corps officer Jerry Goodrich 644-455.
“I’m excited to have won,” Lyons said Tuesday night. “I thank the voters for their trust.”
She added: “There’s work to be done. I ran on a platform to the best I can, that’s what I’ll do.”
Lyons was “shocked” that Lentini did not win re-election, saying, "I really looked to him as a mentor. He did nothing but try his best for the community, the students and staff.”
In other school voting Tuesday, the seven warrant articles all passed by a wide margin. The closest vote was the school budget article (No. 6), which with the passage of Article No. 5 was decreased by $316,371 to $39,987,419. It passed 747-397.
Article 2, to raise and appropriate $53,443 to be added to the Expendable Trust Fund (New Kennett High School Facilities Maintenance Fund), passed 910-256.
Article 3, to raise and appropriate $17,086 to be added to the Expendable Trust Fund (A. Crosby Kennett Middle School Facilities Maintenance Fund), passed 917-250.
Article 4, to raise and appropriate $9,900 to be added to the Expendable Trust Fund (Elementary School Facilities Maintenance Fund), passed 929-939.
Article 7, to raise and appropriate $88,000 for Project SUCCEED, passed 860-298.
Article 8, to raise and appropriate $250,000 to be added to the Capital Reserve Fund (Equipment and/or School Buses), passed 818-341.
