CONWAY — The Conway School Board approved a policy that eliminates weighted grading, which school officials believe will lead to more well-rounded students rather than just grade chasers.
However, one member board still isn’t convinced the move is a good thing.
After more than 30 minutes of discussion Monday on the second reading of Policy IKC (High School Grading and Rank-in-Class), originally discussed Jan. 30, the board voted 6-1 to adopt it.
Randy Davison was in the minority even after getting input from Kennett High Principal Kevin Carpenter and KHS Student Body President McKayla Dockham about the benefits of the policy.
“I have to be traditional,” Davison said. “I can’t support this.”
The new policy states: “Beginning with the Class of 2026, all courses will be unweighted. Courses will continue to be level (AP — Advanced Placement, Advanced and College Prep), but no additional points will be used to calculate a weighted grade point average. Academic achievement will be recognized using the system of Latin honors.”
The system will have three levels of distinction: cum laude (“with honor”) for students graduating with a GPA of 3.2-3.49; magna cum laude (“with great honor”) for a GPA of 3.5-3.79; and summa cum laude (“with highest honor”) for a GPA of 3.8-4.0.
The new requirements for becoming valedictorian are:
• Earn summa cum laude honors based upon cumulative grade point average.
• Be a full-time student at Kennett High School for at least six semesters, including their full senior year.
• Complete at least 50 percent of all credits at the Advanced, AP or College Level.
• Hold the highest GPA at the end of the first semester, senior year, computed on a 4.0 scale (if the top grade is an A, that equals 4.0).
Davison said this opens the door for someone to “skirt the system” and not take the most challenging courses over their career and could still end up tops in their class.
“This district actually could have people at the top of the class that could technically take basic classes, in addition to 50 percent college-level classes, and become the top honors in this district,” he said, adding, “If you really think about it, you're doing an injustice to students who are working at that caliber. To think that a student in this district could be in the top honors, and take basic classes. Students, I'm sure, can manipulate the system.”
“Is there a school official who wants to offer a rebuttal to that,” asked fellow board member Ryan Wallace.
“What’s the purpose of being valedictorian, I would as you that question,” said Superintendent Kevin Richard. “Second of all, if somebody is academically that strong, they know that if they apply to colleges and schools, way more than any GPA, (college officials) will strip out their transcript, and they will analyze individual courses. So it would be detrimental to your highest achieving students to take basic level courses.”
Carpenter said a student can earn a maximum of 32 credits over four years at Kennett.
“Sixteen of those courses would have to be either AP, advanced or a college-level class or a Running Start course or something as such to be eligible to become valedictorian under that,” he said. “You have to still take a rigorous level and selection of courses. You can't just take all non-advanced or AP courses, and then be eligible for the valedictorian that's specifically in this policy so that can’t happen.”
Carpenter added: “A concern we had was that we didn't want to have somebody that chose not to take the most rigorous course and then be at that highest level. We think you have to still earn it.”
“It says 50 percent,” Davison replied, “but technically if someone took basic classes and got straight As in those classes, it could actually happen.”
Dr. Michelle Capozzoli, chair of the board and a math instructor at the University of New Hampshire, offered a different take.
“I'm not really in favor of valedictorians and salutatorians,” she said. “I feel that what's going on in high schools and colleges, currently is there's a lot of cheating and such going on now with this Chat GPT (app), where you could just write a paper, there's just a lot going on. …I don't really feel that that's important.”
Capozzoli added: “What I do think that colleges are looking at, and I know that we have seen this, is that some of our top students haven't gotten into the schools that they wanted. And the reason is that they're not as diverse. For example, let's say you want to be an architect, OK? And if you want to get into a top architecture school, why couldn't you be a valedictorian if you wanted to be an architect? Well, currently, with the way that we have it, if you take a CAD (computer-aided design) class, you're pretty much saying you cannot be valedictorian. And I think that that's wrong."
Dockham weighed in.
“One thing that I really do when I applied to colleges, I looked at all my school's common datasets, which is what they have to report about their school,” she said. “And I would say most of them don't even consider class rank. So at the end of the day, it doesn't really matter.”
She shared difficult decisions she’s had to make over the past four years which have led to some regrets.
“At the end of my freshman year, I was valedictorian,” Dockham said. “I’ve really wanted to be an engineer my whole life and I didn't take engineering my first year. And so going into my sophomore year, I thought, ‘OK, I can't take it because it's an entry-level class, I'm not going to be valedictorian anymore. Don't take it.’ My sophomore year, I got really, really sick. I was out of school for a long time, got lower grades than I normally did. Suddenly, I'm not valedictorian.”
She added: “So now here I am, applied to colleges as an engineering major and I haven’t taken any engineering classes, because I was so focused and now I'm not going to be valedictorian. At the end of the day, I think I kind of wasted a little bit of my own time focusing on that number. I actually do like this. … From my personal experience, I am bummed out. I wish I just realized it's not that big of a deal, it wasn’t that deep and I didn’t take it that way.”
“Thank you McKayla for sharing, that was deeply appreciated,” Capozzoli said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.