CONWAY — Can you force everyone to wear a mask when school reopens?
That is one question that came up during the SAU 9 Re-Entry Committee's Zoom meeting June 17.
Superintendent Kevin Richard, who chairs the committee, said the district has approximately 1,900 students in Kennett High School, Kennett Middle, Conway Elementary, John H. Fuller Elementary and Pine Tree School in Conway, along with Josiah Bartlett Elementary School in Bartlett and Jackson Grammar School. Not to mention 500 employees, ranging from bus drivers to teachers and support staff.
“You’re probably looking at at least 5,000 cloth masks,” Dr. Rich Laracy of Saco River Medical Group, who sits on the screening committee with Dr. Wenda Saunders of Memorial Hospital. said at the June 17 meeting.
“If you did the disposables, I think the costs would just be astronomical. So I think the cloth mask if you’re going to require it is going to be the way to go. Then the question is, how do we get 5,000 cloth masks?
“Do you sew, Dr. Laracy?” quipped Saunders.
“My wife does," he replied with a grin, adding, “There are groups on social media, such as Facebook, that are volunteering their time and just making them. It is something we might need to think about sooner than later because that's going to be a ton of cloth masks to figure out.”
Richard agreed, then asked: “Is there a preference?”
“I see the cloth ones with the rings around the ears as opposed to the ties, Especially with kids I think it would be hard for them to tie them,” Laracy said.
Sanders said there are different levels of cloth masks from “almost nothing in front of your mouth to masks with 12 layers.
“But the presumption is if it's the equivalent of, I think, two layers of T-shirt material. Then at least, theoretically, it's reducing how much virus ... gets beyond your personal space," she said.
“I don't think we're going to be able to find a place that sells cloth masks at this amount of what you’re going to need,” added Laracy.
Richard said the district may need to put out a community-wide appeal.
“Ragged Mountain in Intervale makes really nice masks,” said Conway School Board Chairman Joe Lentini. “They fit better than most of the others I've had. They're somebody worth talking to potentially because they're a local business.”
Nearly 50 citizens from across the Mount Washington Valley are serving on the SAU 9 Re-Entry Committee, which is set to meet again today at 3 p.m. via Zoom. The group is broken down into six subcommittees: Steering, transportation, facilities, personnel, scheduling and co-curricular. A nurse sits on each subcommittee.
The groups have been crafting a template for reopening. First day of classes is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 31. Teachers are set to return Aug. 26.
Richard has set an aggressive timeline for the group, hoping to present a plan to the community by the first week in August.
The subcommittees are trying to leave no safety concerns uncovered. And that starts even before a student sets foot in a school.
Transportation is a concern for the fleet of bus drivers, many of whom are over the age of 60 and considered in the higher-risk group.
Both Richard and SAU 13 Superintendent Meredith Nadeau voiced concern over a lack of drivers this past school year and fear the coronavirus might further deplete their number.
“We have people who may have pre-existing conditions that will preclude them from coming back,” Richard said.
He added: “I think we would have real difficulty right now to be able to transport all the students that are in our district,” due to the need to social-distance 6 feet apart.
He said based upon research, less than 50 percent of the students attending Kennett High ride the school bus to the campus, opting to drive or be dropped off by parents/guardians.
“Would the students be screened before they got onto the bus?” Laracy asked. “Would that be done by the driver?”
“That has been a question,” Richard said, explaining that unless drivers put their bus into park and turn off the engine, they cannot leave their seat to administer a screening such as a temperature check.
“A potential solution would be to put a second adult on the bus and screen the kids before they come to school.”
Laracy liked the idea of screening before students get to school.
“If 50 percent of the students take the bus, you're going to have that many fewer students that need to be screened at school,” he said. “But, you’re right — it might entail another adult or somehow getting the parent involved.”
"You might be able to get parent volunteers, the same as helping in your kids’ classroom, and there would have to be some degree of training and signing off,” added Saunders.
Nadeau wondered what would happen if you screen at the bus stop and the child has a fever. “We have liability potentially for leaving them at the bus stop unsupervised if we can't reach a parent,” she said.
"There are always solutions to these things, but those are the type of questions that we continuously have to kind of bounce back and forth,” Richard said.
