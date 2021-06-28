CONWAY — A need to be closer to familyu has led Lilli Gilligan to step down as director of budget and finance for SAU 9, a position she's held for the past two years.
Gilligan, 50, and her husband, Matt, are moving next month to Rindge, where she has accepted a job as the finance director for the town of Peterborough.
“My husband’s mom is 94 and lives in Holyoke, Mass.,” Gilligan said last Wednesday. “My mom is 76 and is in Westminster, Mass. This job puts us a lot closer to them, and right now, that where we need to be.”
She added: “With the pandemic, I hadn’t seen my mom in almost two years. On March 17, 2019, she was supposed to come for a visit, but on March 13 (when Gov. Chris Sununu issued an emergency order due to COVID-19), Matt said we probably need to cancel the visit.”
Before joining SAU 9, which covers Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Hart’s Location and Jackson, Gilligan was director of finance for the town of Conway from 2014-19.
“Lilli has done an incredible job,” said Superintendent of Schools Kevin Richard. “We’re definitely going to miss her but wish her the very best.”
The position is being advertised. The job description on the SAU 9 website states: "The successful candidate will assume the responsibility for the receipt and expenditure of funds, preparation of school districts’ budgets, projections of revenues and expenditures, oversight of tuition contracts and continuous internal auditing of all finances.
"The successful candidate must hold a degree in Business Administration or possess equivalent work experience, have knowledge of laws, rules and regulations governing school finance, successful experience in payroll and budget operations and extensive computer skills. Starting salary range $92,000-$97,000 depending on experience; significant benefits package."
Gilligan recalled her first day on the job with the town.
“My first day of work was Jan. 2, 2014.,” she said. “That evening I presented the town budget to the Municipal Budget Committee. I cherish my experiences with the budget committee. They always asked the tough questions that deserved thoughtful and accurate answers. I found my most rewarding experiences in Conway to be with these dedicated public servants.”
She added: “Working with the village precincts and districts was an honor. The dedication that is given to these important government entities has always been so impressive to me. I had the privilege to work closely with these providers of fire, ambulance, water, sewer, zoning and lighting services. To me, it’s an honor to serve and be trusted at that level. I’m especially going to miss Rhoda Quint, she’s like family to me.”
Jim LeFebvre, budget committee chair, invited Gilligan to attend the June 16 meeting so he and colleagues could recognize her service to the community.
“It was so nice of him,” she said. “Unfortunately, we were unable to attend because we needed to look at the one house on the market in Peterborough.”
Gilligan did buy a house that day, not in Peterborough but nearby Rindge. She put her home on Wilder Street in Conway on the market after that, and it sold in a day.
Gilligan said Peterborough has an annual town budget similar to Conway at around $15 million.
With SAU 9, she oversaw eight school budgets totaling $56 million.
“Each of the seven school districts has a unique vibe that makes them special,” Gilligan said. “It was an honor to work for such a large SAU of 29 school board members and a dynamic and dedicated superintendent. The trust that was extended to me by all of these communities was extremely rewarding.”
She added: “The elected treasurers of each of these school districts were critical to performing my job. And the finance staff performs such an incredible amount of work. I am so grateful to have worked with such a professional staff. I couldn't have done it without them.”
As for advice for her successor, Gilligan said, “I would listen to these great staff members and treasurers as they are an amazing resource.”
Before coming to Conway, Gilligan lived in Exeter and served as the finance director of Seabrook. She also worked as the CFO of a regional retirement system in Massachusetts with a $40 million annual budget and was assistant director of Boston University Office of Development, according to former Conway Town Manager Earl Sires.
She earned a master's degree in information technology from Harvard and an undergraduate degree from Smith College.
“We’re really going to miss this community,” she said. “Everyone has embraced us. I really love this sense of community — it’s a wonderful place to be.”
