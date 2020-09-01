CONWAY — The SAU 9 school year is starting a week later than originally planned to allow staff to prepare and for school orientations to take place before face-to-face learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first day of class for SAU 9 was originally going to be Aug. 31, with teachers set to return Aug. 26. But Superintendent Kevin Richard asked that opening day be pushed to Sept. 8.
On Aug. 6, the SAU 9 Board approved Richard’s request 17-1-1 (with Tim Sorgi of the Albany School Board voting in the minority, and Rob Clark of Bartlett abstaining), but not before having a considerable discussion about the calendar.
Board members come from the Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Hart’s Location and Jackson school boards.
Meeting in person in the Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School, with some tuning in via Zoom, board members ultimately agreed that the first day of classes will be Sept. 8, while the final day of the 2020-21 school year is scheduled to be June 17.
Graduation for the Class of 2021 is slated for June 12 at 10 a.m. in Gary Millen Stadium on the campus of KHS (or in the Peter Ames Gymnasium if there is bad weather).
The Class of 2020 had its graduation atop Cranmore Mountain on June 13 due to the coronavirus with graduates and their families socially distancing over a six-hour designated timed ceremony. The day featured graduates and four guests taking the 10-minute ride to the summit. People were spread out by four or five chairs at a time.
Once there, the graduates were announced by Kennett Principal Kevin Carpenter, presented with their diplomas, had a photograph taken and were acknowledged by Richard and Conway School Board Chairman Joe Lentini.
Clark was concerned about starting classes on Sept. 8. He wondered if it might be safer to begin Sept. 21.
“I just think having that additional two weeks would give us a chance to breathe,” Clark said, alluding to the bulk of the tourist families that will have returned home to start their own school years.
Richard appreciated Clark’s suggestion but said a two-week window may be a tool he and administrators use later in the fall rather than at the outset.
“We as administrators know we may have to cool down the buildings for a while,” he said.
Richard and his colleagues have considered “a cooling down” as a possibility for Thanksgiving or Halloween for a two-week switch from face-to-face learning to remote learning.
“We’ll be watching the numbers all of the time,” Richard said regarding the number of positive cases of the coronavirus in the Mount Washington Valley.
The SAU 9 Board voted 13-4-1 earlier in the 90-minute meeting to recommend a return to face-to-face learning. Jeanette West and Kate Fournier were again in the minority, along with Majka Bernhardt of Jackson and Randy Davison of Conway. Jerry Dougherty of Jackson abstained.
Dougherty agreed with Clark.
“I support Rob’s idea,” he said. “Our buildings are very hot in September, and it’s going to be different to have to wear masks for six to seven hours at a time in an 85-90-degree classroom.”
Joe Mosca of the Conway School Board, who by day is the course manager at the Wentworth Golf Club in Jackson. He spoke against a Sept. 21 start. “Our busiest three weekends are the first three weekends in September,” he said, “so the people are still going to be around. I don’t think we need to wait.”
Dr. Ivette Emery wondered if there was enough time for teachers to prepare for a Sept. 8 start.
Richard, who has been in constant contact with Matthew Liebenow and Chris Bailey, co-presidents of the Conway Education Association (teachers union), believes it will be.
“The union feedback I’ve received is the staff is very appreciative of those five extra days,” he said.
Bailey and Liebenow put out a joint statement on Friday.
“The additional preparation time prior to the start of school will greatly benefit students and teachers,” they said. “We have been working with administrators to help develop students and staff schedules that align with the State and CDC Guidelines for safely reopening.”
West wondered if it might be better for school to begin remotely and then transition to face-to-face if there is a decline in the number of COVID cases.
“Do we have commitments from staff that they will return?” asked Fournier.
Richard said staff are preparing to begin Sept. 8.
