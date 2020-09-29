CONWAY — When one thinks of turquoise waters, one normally imagines the Caribbean. But a River Street woman says she was shocked Monday evening to see that the Saco River has taken on a tropical-looking hue.
The state Department of Transportation says the color change was due to bridge workers hitting a clay-like material that caused the color change.
Deb Detzer, a secretary at North Conway Fire Department, has lived on River Street — which loops off East Main Street just east of the Irving Station in Center Conway — for 10 years and has lived in the area since 1993.
Her kitchen sink overlooks the river.
"I was sitting on my back porch like I do usually every evening after work," said Detzer. "It was about 5 or 6 p.m., and the water was an aqua blue, and I started taking pictures. I was, like, this is really beautiful, but gosh, I wonder what this is."
Upstream from Detzer, A.J. Coleman & Son has started doing work under the Saco River Covered Bridge designed to resist erosion around the abutments and pier carrying East Side Road.
Part of this work has involved placing white sand bags into the river.
Detzer wondered if the color change had something to do with whatever was in those bags.
"Is this OK?" she asked.
DOT District Construction Engineer Jim Bowles said the bridge work had been going on for a couple of weeks. The current work, he said, involves "essentially digging a trench, referred to as a 'key,' around the outside of the new riprap (rubble) area so that the riprap gets embedded into the river bottom so it won’t be undermined by potential future scouring during high water events."
Scouring means water flow creating a channel or pool by removing soil or rock.
Bowles said there are multiple turbidity sample sites, and there is a water monitor at the work site at all times.
"Until yesterday there essentially had been no visible or measurable turbidity," said Bowles. "Yesterday, while excavating the key, they hit some claylike material, and this caused the turbidity seen in the pictures" from Detzer.
The U.S. Geological Survey defines "turbidity" as a "measure of relative clarity of a liquid."
"Since this 'clay' area was hit, there have been three tests that have exceeded the 10 NTU’s (Nephelometric Turbidity Unit, used to measure the turbidity of a fluid) above baseline, and each time, the operation was stopped until turbidity levels dropped," said Bowles.
"We hope that this clay area is isolated. With any luck, the excavation of this key will be done at the end of day today or tomorrow morning," he said Tuesday. "Most of it has been going well, but progress slowed when the clay area was hit. I’m told they’re coming out of it now."
NH Department of Environmental Services Rivers & Lakes Programs Manager Tracie Sales told the Sun it looked like there was "a lot" of sediment in the river, and that could be a concern for fish and other creatures. She promised to let the Sun know of any updates or further issues of concern.
