CONWAY — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will be repairing damage from a tractor-trailer and performing routine maintenance work on the Saco Covered Bridge in Conway.
Work was scheduled to take place on several days during the weeks of March 13 and March 20, but Andrew Hall of DOT Bridge Maintenance, told the Sun Monday that work will be delayed until the end of this week. He didn’t expect the work to go into the week of March 27.
Hall said the bridge was damaged Feb. 17. “A full-size tractor-trailer drove through it and damaged a bunch of knee braces and some of the timbers on the roof,” he said.
Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei said the tractor-trailer driven by Patrick Page, 44, of Bay Springs, Miss., was arrested and charged with conduct after an accident and failing to heed traffic control devices. Page is scheduled for a court appearance March 21, at 9:30 a.m. in Conway’s Circuit Court.
The bridge calls for a maximum height and weight of of 10 feet, 2 inches and a maximum weight of 3 tons. According to Mattei, Page’s truck was 13 feet tall and weighed 15 tons. Page told police he was following his GPS while trying to make a delivery at Lowe’s.
“Patrick Page claimed that he had no idea that he had done any damage to the bridge even though a motorist stopped him on East Main Street and told him that he had damaged the bridge,” said Mattei, adding, “He was taken into custody after being stopped near Walmart by Conway PD.”
The repair work will require closing the bridge from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; no weekend work is scheduled.
Motorists in the area are encouraged to use Route 16 as an alternate route during those two weeks.
Built in 1890, the 224.9-foot-long covered bridge features a Paddleford truss with added arches.
