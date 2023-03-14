Saco River Covered bridge 21723

A Mississippi truck driver making a delivery to Lowe’s said his GPS led him through the Saco Covered Bridge on Feb. 17. He was charged and has a court appearance scheduled. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will be repairing damage from a tractor-trailer and performing routine maintenance work on the Saco Covered Bridge in Conway.

Work was scheduled to take place on several days during the weeks of March 13 and March 20, but Andrew Hall of DOT Bridge Maintenance, told the Sun Monday that work will be delayed until the end of this week. He didn’t expect the work to go into the week of March 27.

