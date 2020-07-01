BARTLETT — The state is going to widen the 2.5-mile stretch of road on Route 16 in Intervale known as the Intervale Flats, but it won’t be until next spring, according to Gene Chandler, chair of the Bartlett Board of Selectmen, who got the news from the New Hampshire Department of Transportation on Wednesday.
“I have bad and good news,” Chandler said by phone. “The bad news is the state isn’t planning to change the lining this year. The good news is they will widen it next spring when they stripe. I think that might be the best we can do for now.”
In mid-May, New Hampshire Department of Transportation crews repaved the stretch of highway running about 750 feet west of NH 16 A east to the Bartlett/Conway Town Line, a distance of 2.5 miles.
“The travel lanes are narrower,” Chandler told the Sun June 26. “Supposedly, they were put in the way they were designed, according to the (state) Department of Transportation.”
Chandler said he had spoken with NHDOT officials and voiced the concerns of the town board.
“I was told they do 11-foot-wide travel lanes now in order to have plenty of room on the shoulder,” he said. “I told them, I think we can probably lay claim to having the widest shoulder in the state.”
Unfortunately, the road is not 11 feet wide from the center line to the white shoulder line.
Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue took a tape measure to the stretch of road Wednesday afternoon and found that just west of Smithfield Plumbing & Heating Supply, the travel lane measures only 10 feet in width.
Guerringue conducted three other measurements on roads in North Conway on Wednesday.
Route 16 in front of Memorial Hospital is 12 feet wide from the center line to the shoulder line; North-South Road in front of The Conway Daily Sun is 10 feet wide, and Route 302 in Redstone measured 11 feet wide.
Chandler also said a Bartlett resident called and shared his experience on the road.
“Every since they painted the stripes on the Flats, I turned 64 in January, and wondered if my wonderful eyesight was failing me,” Mike Galante, owner of Galante’s Auto Sales in Bartlett, said Wednesday. “In my line of work, I drive 55,000-65,000 miles a year, but now here in Intervale, I’m going all over the white and yellow lines.”
Galante had just picked up a new Chevy Tahoe for a customer last week and said the vehicle is equipped with auto correct lane departure sensors on the exterior mirrors.
“If you go over the line, the vehicle will try to auto correct,” he explained. “When I got to Intervale, all of a sudden I’m going like a pingpong ball from side to side. There is very little room to avoid the lines in a vehicle that size. No matter what I did, I couldn’t keep the vehicle from going to the steering wheel adjustment.”
Selectmen have heard from others. “It was just so evident there was a problem the first time I drove it,” Chandler said. “I immediately said, ‘Something is not right here,’ and other people have said the same.
“There’s no way a tractor-trailer can stay within the lanes the way they currently are. It’s dangerous the way it is now, and that’s the bottom line. I certainly hope the problem is quickly corrected.”
