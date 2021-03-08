OSSIPEE — A Carroll County grand jury has indicted a former Jackson man who led a rally last year that called for defunding police on nearly two dozen counts of child pornography.
Chris DeVries, 38, may go to trial in August or September.
On June 21, DeVries organized a North Conway protest he called “Skate Away the Hate,” which involved people riding bicycles and skateboards down White Mountain Highway from Schouler Park to Depot Road and back.
At the protest, DeVries spoke through a bullhorn and listed demands that he said came from local chapters of Black Lives Matter.
“If we divest funds from police and prison systems, we all benefit,” said DeVries. “Those funds can go to local communities and social services.”
The following month, DeVries was charged with six counts of possessing child sexual abuse images, one count of possession of hallucinogenic psilocybin mushrooms and one count of falsifying physical evidence.
In August he appeared before Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius, who released DeVries on personal recognizance bail and ordered that he live with his parents in Wolfeboro.
At the August bail hearing, Carroll County Attorney Michaela Andruzzi predicted that the number of charges against DeVries would greatly increase, and they did.
On Oct. 6, a Superior Court grand jury indicted DeVries on 20 counts of child abuse images, allegedly of female children performing sex acts with a man or men, or another child, plus the drug and falsifying evidence charges.
Andruzzi prosecuted all the indictments.
On Friday, DeVries appeared, apparently by phone, before Ignatius. His attorney, Mark Sist of Sisti Law Offices of Concord, appeared over a Webex feed, as did Andruzzi for a status conference.
Judge Ignatius and the two attorneys agreed to look for a trial date this August or September. The trial will take about five days, excluding jury selection.
Sisti said he was looking at filing a motion to suppress evidence related to the way the police search was conducted. He said that may be filed in the next seven days.
Ignatius gave Sisti a deadline of March 15 to file his motion.
At the August bail hearing, DeVries' then attorney, Paul Garrity of Paul J. Garrity Law Offices of Londonderry, said DeVries had stable ties in the community, having held a number of jobs, including as a logger, hiking/canoeing guide, and ski patrol and maintenance man at World Fellowship Center. Most recently, DeVries had worked as a stone mason.
While living in Conway, DeVries served on the Municipal Budget Committee from 2015-17. He has no prior criminal record.
