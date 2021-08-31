RANDOLPH — New Hampshire State Police are searching for an individual involved in an apparent road rage incident that resulted in shots being fired Monday morning.
State police said two vehicles were traveling east on Route 2 near the Castle Trailhead at about 9:30 a.m. when the driver of the vehicle in front, believing the other vehicle was tailgating, took a picture of the vehicle in their rearview mirror. The two vehicles ended up stopping in the road and police said shots were fired by the tailgating driver. No one was hurt.
The victim described the other vehicle as a dark-colored Chevrolet Traverse or Equinox. It is believed to have fled the scene in the direction of Gorham.
Police said a third vehicle was behind the two that may have carried witnesses to the incident and they would like to speak to them or anyone who has information about the confrontation.
Those with information are asked to call Troop F at (603) 846-3333 or email nathan.hamilton@dos.nh.gov or alex.peplinski@dos.nh.gov.
