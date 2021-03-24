FRYEBURG, Maine — Road construction on Route 302 in downtown Fryeburg started Monday. The contractor will have just one crew on this week but will increase manpower next week, according to Meghan M. Russo, manager of legislative and constituent services for MaineDOT relaying information from Project Manager Ernie Martin.
"The plan is to finish the project later this year, likely sometime in November," Russo said Monday.
There will be no work during Fryeburg Fair week in October.
Traffic in downtown Fryeburg was reduced to one lane Monday.
The roadwork will run from Elm Street extending easterly about 1.34 miles to Recreation Drive and will include the Town Sidewalk Project. There will be alternating one-lane traffic areas in the work zones.
Martin asks that drivers pay careful attention to signs and flaggers as they travel through the construction zones.
This work is part of the Maine Western Gateways Project, according to Maine DOT's annual report from 2020. This $22 million project involves highway reconstruction and rehabilitation projects on Route 26 in Woodstock and Route 27 in Kingfield as well as in Fryeburg.
"This work will help to revitalize the highway corridors that lead to Maine’s western mountains, including several of our state’s ski slopes," said the annual report. "The work in Fryeburg is focused on the downtown area and the final piece of Route 302 that MaineDOT has reconstructed or rehabilitated in recent years."
Martin said the work in Fryeburg is nearly $5.65 million.
The report mentions another $15.6 million project on 302 was completed in October.
"In October, MaineDOT and its contracting partners finished a project to revitalize nearly 5 miles of Route 302 in Fryeburg," said Maine DOT. "Work had begun in spring 2019. The western limit of this project is the New Hampshire state line. Work involved general roadway improvements including widening. Two bridge structures, which control the Saco River overflows under Route 302, were also replaced as part of the project scope."
In terms of noticing a difference in downtown Fryeburg post-project, “you’re going to have a full granite curb through pretty much most of it, through the historic downtown, (from) right about Fryeburg Academy all the way to Elm Street,” Martin said last year and reconfirmed Wednesday.
Other features will include improved drainage, new crosswalks and barrier-free design consistent with Americans with Disability Act requirements.
A wide shoulder will be maintained by Fryeburg Academy but some parking parking would be lost, he said.
Martin on Wednesday provided the Sun with a schedule of phases for the current project (weather-dependent and subject to change):
Phase I: Start at the southerly project limits (just south of Oxford Street) extending to just south of Bradley Street. April 19-July 9.
Phase II: Start just south of Bradley Street and extending to just easterly of the intersection of Route 302/Route 5. June 21-Sept. 8.
Phase III: Start just easterly of the intersection of Route 302/Route 5 and extending just south of the Route 302/Lovewell Pond Road intersection. May 13-Oct. 14.
Final surface paving for the entire project Sept. 27-Oct. 14. Final project cleanup Oct. 19- Nov. 15.
