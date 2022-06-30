CONWAY — Conway police are looking into an allegedly stolen bakery truck that hit and damaged the Saco Covered Bridge and also struck two vehicles parked at Davis Park late Saturday afternoon.
According to Detective Sgt. Jon Hill, Conway police received a report from witnesses at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police posted photos taken from the security camera at the state-owned covered bridge showing several individuals dressed in beach attire and carrying tubes and inflatable watercraft near the white box truck.
In a subsequent update police wrote that “all persons of interest (in the photos posted) have been identified.”
Hill when asked declined to reveal their identity to the press, noting that the investigation is ongoing.
One of the photos posted on the police Facebook post shows a woman in a bathing suit behind the wheel of the white truck.
Another photo shows the same woman carrying a cooler with another woman in the Davis Park parking lot in front of three other bathing-suit attired females, one of whom is carrying what appears to be an inflatable water chair.
On Thursday, Hill said the bakery truck was abandoned at the site and police impounded it.
He said it had been discovered missing from nearby Country Kitchen Lepage Bakeries of 50 White Mountain Highway in Conway Village on Monday morning.
Employee Lucas Gallagher apparently called the Conway PD on Monday morning to report the theft, according to the police log for June 25.
Lepage’s is home to a Tastykake outlet located at the northern end of Conway Marketplace. It is directly across the river from Davis Park. The photo from the security footage shows a Tastykake logo located above the cab of the truck.
A call placed to the local listed number for Lepage’s Conway bakery revealed that it is no longer a working number. A call to Lepage’s Auburn, Maine, office was not returned as of press time.
Hill said he did not have details about the extent of the damage to the covered bridge. A call placed to the New Hampshire Department of Transportation also was not returned.
Hill said Detective Sgt. Ricky Gaudreau of the Conway police is heading up the investigation.
Hill said that the Conway Police Department is requesting that anyone who may have seen the incidents at the state-owned Saco Covered Bridge and Davis Park should call police at (603) 356-5715.
