CONWAY — By the end of the month, all staff in SAU 9 who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine should have received their first shot — and possibly be completely vaccinated if it happens to be the Johnson & Johnson version.
“We’re hopeful that we’ll have the first shot within the next few weeks,” Superintendent Kevin Richard told the Sun on Tuesday.
Gov. Chris Sununu announced last Thursday that educators would begin receiving the vaccine March 12.
Under the state schedule, Phase 2A begins Friday. Eligible is all staff working in K-12 schools as well as at child-care, Head Start and Early Head Start programs, and youth recreation camps.
Phase 2B, slated to open March 22, is for New Hampshire residents 50-64 years of age.
During his first presidential town hall on Feb. 16, President Joe Biden urged that teachers be moved up on the vaccine schedule.
Biden said that decision belong to individual states, but now with three vaccines — Moderna and Pfizer, which require a second dose of the vaccine several weeks after the first one, and Johnson & Johnson, which is a one-shot process, supply appears to be catching up to demand.
The Centers for Disease Control also recommended that teachers be vaccinated in the first phase.
The Conway School Board sent a letter to Gov. Sununu on Jan. 27 asking that educators who are teaching face-to-face be moved up in the COVID-19 vaccine schedule. The board has yet to get a response.
Richard said state health officials contacted him last week and will be in town Friday to tour Kennett High School to begin planning a mass vaccination site for all SAU 9 employees.
“There are about 55,000 educators in the state,” said Richard. “We’ve been told they plan to vaccinate 40,000 a week, so if all goes well, in a week and a half, everyone who wants the vaccine can get it.”
Richard has been lining up SAU employees for the vaccine. “Our count is a little over 550 people,” he said. “It’s not mandatory. This is open to teachers, bus drivers, administrators, custodians, food service and coaches.”
Richard shared with the Conway School Board on Monday that "on the vaccine front, I know that Pam Stimpson (director of special services) has been just hugely influential in speaking with the state officials trying to get that moving,” he said.
“At this point, we have been in contact with Victoria Paige (from the Carroll County Coalition for Public Health). ... We have extended the offer to the Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School as well as Robert Frost Charter School.”
Richard has had several volunteers step up to administer the vaccine shots.
“It should be noted that our nurses have all volunteered to stick people in the arm,” he said.
Richard added: “We really look forward to (the vaccine). As I told the state folks, we will do it morning, noon, afternoon, evening, Saturday, Sunday, whenever it occurs.
“If we get the time and date and we need to modify a schedule, we will be putting that out, but of the utmost importance right now is getting our staff vaccinated so that we can we can continue to keep face-to-face in our district,” he said.
Board member Randy Davison asked, “Will the faculty that are out on remote, will they be returning once their households and the vaccinations are in place?"
“There are people on remote for a number of different reasons," Richard replied. "And it'll be a case-by-case basis.”
Fellow board member Michelle Capozzoli offered a compliment. “I think that our district has really been a trendsetter about keeping our students in school, in sports and extracurricular activities and now getting our teachers vaccinated. So really kudos to all of you for what you're doing to make our community safe and keep our kids in school.”
Kennett High will host a vaccine clinic on Friday put on by the N.H. Veterans Affairs “for all enrolled veterans and caregivers, regardless of age.”
Friday is a "remote learning day," so no students will be in the building.
"There 440 doses, available by appointment only,” according to Capt. Ray Gilmore. “Enrolled veterans need to call (800) 892-8384, Ext. 3199 to schedule an appointment.
“The hope is that every veteran that wants to receive the vaccine will sign up,” Gilmore said.
