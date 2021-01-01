TAMWORTH — Members of the State Police, local police officers, New Hampshire National Guard members, court employees, and family and friends gathered outside the State Police Troop E barracks at 1864 White Mountain Highway in Tamworth on Wednesday to salute Trooper First Class Clinton Trussell at the conclusion of his final duty shift as a New Hampshire State Trooper.
Trussell joined State Police Troop E on Dec. 31, 2002, and stayed with the barracks for the entirety of his career.
He served as a member of the Collision Analysis Reconstruction unit (CAR) and as the troop’s court officer for several years.
Many times, he was the troop’s representative to the New Hampshire Troopers Association.
"He has been a constant presence keeping the citizens and visitors to the Mount Washington Valley and the Lakes Region safe," said Lt. Jim Fogarty, commander of Troop E.
"Prior to joining the ranks of the State Police, Trussell served 22 years of active duty in the U.S. Army as military police officer," Fogarty said. "He enlisted as a private and retired as a captain.
"He has served his state and nation for four decades," Fogarty continued. "His co-workers will miss Trooper First Class Trussell’s experience, wisdom and friendship. Please wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement."
