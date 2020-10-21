CONWAY — Republicans from around Carroll County will be waving flags today outside the American Legion Post in the afternoon before going inside to answer constituent questions.
The American Legion is located at 47 Tasker Hill Road, Conway.
The election is Nov. 3.
Mount Washington Valley Republicans Chair Karen Umberger of Conway, who is seeking a state House seat, said a “sign wave” will take place from 4-5 p.m. for any local Republican candidates who show up. At 6 p.m. a question and answer session will be offered for the public. Social distancing and masks will be encouraged.
“We are going to be available to answer questions from the constituents about where we stand on the issues and what our future hopes would be for when we are elected and go down to Concord,” said Umberger. “We believe we have the message that is going to resonate with the voters.”
In Carroll County Commissioner District 2 race, Kimberly Tessari of Ossipee will meet Bob Pustell (D-Ossipee) in the general election.
In the 3rd District, Amanda Bevard (R-Wolfeboro) is stepping down from her seat, creating a race between Matthew Plache (R-Wolfeboro) and former commissioner Chip Albee (D-Tuftonboro).
In District 3 state Sen. Jeb Bradley of Wolfeboro is squaring off against Democrat Theresa Swanick of Effingham.
Races to be decided Nov. 3 include: incumbent Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett) is being challenged for the one state rep seat for in Carroll County District 1, covering Bartlett, Jackson and Hart’s Location, by Ray S. Gilmore (R-Bartlett).
Incumbents Tom Buco (D-Conway) and Stephen Woodcock (D-Conway) along with Ellin Leonard (D-Conway) are running for the three state representative seats from Carroll County District 2, covering Conway, Eaton, Chatham and Hales Estates.
They will be running, against former state reps Frank McCarthy and Karen Umberger, both of Conway, along with Wendy Richardson of Conway, who fill out the Republican slate.
Incumbents Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom) and Susan Ticehurst (D-Tamworth) are challenged by former rep. Mark McConkey (R-Freedom) and Nicole Nordlund (R-Madison) for the two seas in Carroll County District 3, which covers Albany, Freedom, Madison and Tamworth.
In the District 7 (floterial) state representative (one seat): former rep. Norman Tregenza (R-Bartlett) and Chris McAleer (D-Jackson) are seeking the seat Ed Butler (D-Hart’s Location) chose not to run for again, which covers Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Freedom, Hale’s Location, Hart’s Location, Jackson, Madison and Tamworth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.