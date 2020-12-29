CONWAY — If you thought the drive-in was a thing of the past, the New Hampshire House of Representatives has news for you — it isn’t. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the House will open its 2021 session in a parking lot at the University of New Hampshire on Jan. 6.
The move is not sitting well with many representatives, primarily Democrats, who believe it’s not safe for 400 members to gather at this time and would prefer the meetings take place remotely over the internet via such mediums as Zoom.
“It’s so crazy,” said Rep. Mark McConkey (R-Freedom) by phone on Tuesday. “Unfortunately, there is nothing in the rules yet that allows us to meet electronically. We will get together on Jan. 6, organize (elect a new speaker of the House), and then form the rules so we can meet electronically. We’ll probably communicate over radio signals. It sure is a strange time.”
“How we can be expected to sit in a parking lot for six hours is beyond me,” Rep. Steve Woodcock (D-Conway), said by phone. “I think there has to be a safe method.”
Woodcock is concerned about the public being able to access the meetings.
“Having them come to meetings in automobiles is not a valid option,” he said. “The public needs to be able to have access. Half of the bills come from something happening in a home community. Those people have a right to come down and testify.”
Woodcock added: “I think until we’re vaccinated we need to go remote. Hopefully by March, April or May we’ll have 70 percent of more (representatives) vaccinated.
Woodcock said the Democratic members of the House, 189 people, were able to successfully meet via Zoom recently when the party held its caucus.
"The concept is incredibly absurd and beyond embarrassing for our state," Rep. Casey Conley (D-Dover), a former Sun reporter, wrote on Facebook. "It creates challenges for members who do not drive and do not own cars, and does not accommodate members with disabilities. It requires 400-plus people to burn gas to stay warm, spew fumes into the environment and effectively forces unpaid House members to pay for their own heat."
On Tuesday, the Democrats held a press conference responding to the drive-in session.
“This is the New Hampshire Republican Party saying that they are unable to do what the government has required individuals and businesses to do since the pandemic began,” Deputy Democratic Leader Representative David Cote (D-Nashua) said. “Over the past nine months, businesses throughout the state and most of New Hampshire’s state government have adapted to working remotely to protect public health. For some reason, House Republicans are unable or unwilling to adapt like the rest of society. These plans for a ‘drive-in’ session fail to account for Representatives who cannot drive or are otherwise unable to sit stationary in their car for hours on end. The solution to this problem is simple — meet online.”
Rep. Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett) has been weighing whether she will attend the Jan. 6 session. She’s concerned about safety.
“I’m going back and forth about whether I should go,” she said by phone Tuesday. “I’m leaning towards not going for a couple of reasons. First, I think it’s just absurd. One of the key reasons we shouldn’t do this is because there are a number of reps who have disabilities and having a meeting in a parking lot may prevent them from being able to attend.
“It’s almost impossible for so many people to use the restroom. You would need a lot of porta-potties. Is there going to be someone there cleaning them after they are used? I don’t think any of us should have to put our lives at risk to go to a meeting.”
Burroughs said the representatives will also get paid mileage for attending.
Rep. Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom) believes the state could make a sizable saving by going remote and not having to pay mileage.
“I get paid $72 roundtrip every time I go to Concord,” he said by phone. “You take 400 legislators and that mileage adds up pretty quickly. We could save around $15,000.”
Dr. Knirk said the passing of Speaker Dick Hinch (R-Merrimack) due to the coronavirus, “demonstrates unfortunately why the House can not safely meet in person in 2021. We need to be meeting virtually.”
Knirk was so concerned over the risk of the House meeting in person that he sent a letter to State epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan and Dr. Jonathan Ballard, chief medical officer for the Department of Health and Human Services along with his party’s leadership.
“We have recently been telling people not to travel, to avoid getting together in groups of people from outside of their home, especially in large groups and to wear masks,” he wrote Dec. 10. “In the midst of all this advice and unprecedented surge in COVID cases, the House plans to bring together over 400 people from all corners of the state (including many who refuse to wear masks) with known recent COVID cases and exposures amongst representatives, to meet for a few hours and then disseminate those representatives back home, along with their new viral hitchhiking friends. Such a gathering endangers Representatives, staff and our communities.
“This is not an issue of Democrats versus Republicans. It is an issue of a proper public health approach and following the science. I would have written this same letter if the Democrats were in control and planning in-person meetings.
“I think there are some things on which we can all agree. It is not likely that COVID-19 will have magically disappeared by the first week in January. We now understand the importance of aerosol transmission of COVID. The role of mask-wearing has been well demonstrated, primarily for source control and also for personal protection.
“Given our current rate of testing positivity and utilizing the Georgia Institute of Technology COVID-19 Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool, the chance of at least one COVID-19 positive person in a House session (counting all representatives and staff) is probably over 99 percent. The chance for at least one of the 50 unmasked Liberty Alliance representatives being COVID-19 positive is probably around 75 percent.”
He added: “Recently Dr. Benjamin Chan was being interviewed on NHPR and the question came up about holding governmental meetings. His statement was that if you don’t have to do it in person that you shouldn’t. I would think that advice applies to the legislature as well.”
Knirk posed three questions in his letter:
“Is it wise for the state of New Hampshire to sponsor sessions of the House of Representatives, potential super spreader events, with people who are then disseminated broadly throughout the state to carry the virus back to their home communities?
“Would it be safer to hold our sessions virtually?
“If we do meet in person, would it be appropriate to demand that all people in attendance wear masks at all times and those not willing to comply with such a rule, can not attend?”
“I do recognize that DHHS cannot tell the legislative branch what to do,” wrote Knirk. “However, DHHS should be viewed as our experts who provide scientific guidance. Their guidance should be based on the science only without any consideration of politics. The guidance from DHHS should be public knowledge, disseminated to all of the representatives and staff who are involved, not given only to leadership and filtered before dissemination to the rest of the representatives and the public.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.