CONCORD — New Hampshire roads would be safer if drivers didn’t ride with their pets in their laps, a state representative from Cheshire County told the N.H. House Transportation committee while explaining her bill to bring this behavior to heel.
Rep. Jennifer Rhodes (R-Winchester) is the prime sponsor behind HB 260, titled “Prohibiting the operation of motor vehicles by drivers with animals on their laps.” She represents the towns of Winchester, Richmond, Swansey, Troy and Marlborough.
The House Transportation Committee held a hearing Jan. 17 on the bill.
Rhodes said she was motivated to sponsor it after she witnessed a little girl nearly getting hit by a car. She said the driver of the car was steering with his left hand and had dogs leaning on his arm.
“The (driver) being more distracted with petting his dog instead of actually being able to steer to avoid (the child falling off her scooter) almost hit the little girl,” said Rhodes.
“The only reason he didn’t was because the (girl’s) grandmother happened to be there and she was able to grab her and pull her off the street,” she added.
News outlets such as the Keene Sentine have covered her bill so far.
“So the newspaper did an article, and I received my fair share of hate-grams that came after the article was written,” Rhodes told the Sentinel’s Rick Green. “I also received my share of ‘Thank God, it’s about time.’ One of the emails I received was from a lady that had her brother in law that was killed by a driver that had his pet on his lap.”
She said other states have laws say that say pets have to be restrained. States with stricter pet rules include New Jersey, Rhode Island, Arizona, Connecticut, Hawaii, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, South Carolina, Washington and the District of Columbia.
Her bill doesn’t go that far. Her bill says an animal can’t interfere in any way with the driver. The fine for violating the law would be $100.
Rep. John Sellers (R-Bristol) asked what demographic would be most likely affected if the bill were to pass, and Rhodes said it would likely affect people of all ages.
“It has been found that since the pandemic that pet ownership has reached an all-time high. Over 70 percent of households actually own some form of a pet,” said Rhodes.
“So unfortunately, I don’t have an answer of the age group of people that actually drive with a pet on their lap. But I can assure you ever since I actually had the courage to put this in writing, I have lost count of how many people drive down the road, sadly, not with just one but multiple pets on their arm.”
Her short answer: From first drivers “up until senior citizens.”
Cheshire County Sheriff Eli Rivera spoke in favor of the bill.
“Pets sometimes have their own mind,” he said. “I’ve seen dogs running back and forth between the front seat, the back seat ... I’ve seen drivers holding a pet with their left hand, and they’re trying to look over the dog as they are driving down the road.”
Rivera also raised the issue of air bags if you have a dog in your lap. “Instead of being hit by just the air bag, you’re going to be hit by an air bag that’s pushing a dog into your face,” Rivera said.
Lt. Paul O’Leary, New Hampshire State Police Troop G, didn’t take a position on the bill. He said there are already laws against “districted driving” and they have to do with using your phone and texting.
Another bill addresses “negligent driving” and that says a person could be cited for driving “a vehicle that in a manner in which could cause harm to a person or property.” He said drinking a coffee and driving might not count if one is driving well but could be negligent if the coffee spills, the driver crosses the yellow line and an accident happens.
Asked of the bill would be enforceable, he said it would be. “It’s simply if the dogs in the lap, it’s a violation, and I think that if the committee finds that’s a level of distraction, I think that’s pretty easy to be able to enforce on our end,” said O’Leary.
Rhodes said when she asked lawmakers about co-sponsoring, some said driving with a dog on your lap is already illegal, but she said that’s not true.
The proposed bill would add this to New Hampshire RSA, Chapter 265:
“A person who operates any motor vehicle on a public way with an animal of any size on their person, or who permits an animal to impede his or her free access to and use of vehicle controls or to obstruct their vision with any animal between the operator and the operators door is guilty of a violation. The fine for a violation of this section shall be $100 ... This act shall take effect Jan. 1, 2024.”
