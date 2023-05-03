CONWAY — The Conway Planning Board gave unanimous conditional approval after full site-plan review at its April 27 meeting to Garg Complex LLC to turn the former Echo Group site across from the Conway Public Library into 24 one-bedroom loft residential units, a caretaker’s unit, storage units in the basement level and a 4,552-square-foot commercial space for a continued Echo office within the building at 15 Washington St.

The board voted 7-0 to approve the plan, with chair Ben Colbath, vice chair Ailie Byers, secretary Erik Corbett, selectmen’s representative Steve Porter and members Bill Barbin, Eliza Grant and Mark Hounsell all voting in favor.

