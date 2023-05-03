Engineer Mark Lucy of Horizons Engineering of Ossipee is shown at the April 27 meeting of the Conway Planning Board explaining the plans for a 24-unit rental housing project to be located in the former Echo Group building. (TOM EASTMAN SCREEN SHOT)
The Conway Planning Board on April 27 gave unanimous conditional approval for a 24-unit rental residential complex inside the former Echo Group building at 15 Washington St. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)
Plans for the former Echo Group building, with storage on the ground floor for tenants and 24, one bedroom loft rental apartments on the first floor. (HORIZONS ENGINEERING)
The site plan for the former Echo Group building, with storage on the ground floor for tenants and 24, one bedroom loft rental apartments on the first floor. (HORIZONS ENGINEERING)
CONWAY — The Conway Planning Board gave unanimous conditional approval after full site-plan review at its April 27 meeting to Garg Complex LLC to turn the former Echo Group site across from the Conway Public Library into 24 one-bedroom loft residential units, a caretaker’s unit, storage units in the basement level and a 4,552-square-foot commercial space for a continued Echo office within the building at 15 Washington St.
The board voted 7-0 to approve the plan, with chair Ben Colbath, vice chair Ailie Byers, secretary Erik Corbett, selectmen’s representative Steve Porter and members Bill Barbin, Eliza Grant and Mark Hounsell all voting in favor.
Suggestions from board members included adding green space to the site, particularly when the state Department of Transportation moves enters the second phase of its Main Street project from the Four Corners to the Irving Station.
The lot currently has 31 percent green space, which meets the town’s recently adopted level of 30 percent green space, up from 25 percent.
It was ultimately agreed to that any buffer removed as part of the Main Street project must be replaced with green space where asphalt is now located for parking.
Grant in particular pushed for the green space. She later told the Sun, “No matter how we plan it out or how it’s done right now, there is the potential for the state to change the configuration around that intersection.
“The concern is that the existing buffer is a bit undersized so when the state does its project, we want to see there would be an adequate buffer of green space,” added Grant.
Among several waivers granted was one to keep the three driveways — one from Route 16 and two off Washington Street. During discussion, Barbin noted that as a first responder, he felt that the building would be best served by having access from all three driveways for fire personnel and equipment should they need to respond to a fire.
The board agreed and granted the waiver.
Presenting the application was senior engineer Mark Lucy of Ossipee and Conway office manager/engineer Don Bouchard, both of Horizons Engineering of Conway.
They represented owners of the site, Pankaj and Neha Garg, who also own the Merrill Farm Resort in Conway. They were also there, along with Realtor Jim Doucette of Jim Doucette Real Estate of Conway.
According to Doucette, the Gargs obtained a special exception from the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment on July 20, 2022, to allow for greater density for the project, in exchange for a deed restriction requiring 25 percent of the units be used for long-term rentals for 25 years.
Doucette told the Sun the Gargs purchased the property from the Echo Group because they wanted to improve the local rental housing situation.
“They really like the building and believe it is a great location, and they wanted to give back to the community. They felt if it was well done it would be a good thing for the community and that it is something that is very much needed,” said Doucette.
The approval followed an appearance by Bouchard before the planning board on Sept. 8, when the board voted 5-2 to require full site-plan review.
The developers had hoped the change from what was once a retail complex built in the 1980s on the site of the former Presidential Inn would not require full review.
Hounsell at that meeting raised concerns about the Main Street Project happening at the same time. At last week’s meeting, those concerns were raised anew, but Porter and Colbath said the board needed to treat the project just as it would without any of the state road concerns.
In his presentation, Lucy showed the project more than meets the town’s parking regulations. He said 66 spaces are required for the 24 units, the storage units and the office building and the project as proposed has 94 spaces.
“We have an inkling that the DOT will be making some alterations at that intersection, and if it does, we will have adequate parking remaining,” said Lucy.
Interviewed after the meeting, Lucy spoke about New Hampshire DOT’s change in policy concerning drainage on the site, noting, “In the 1980s, when the property was approved for retail, the DOT issued a driveway permit allowing drainage to be connected to the highway drainage. ... The DOT is saying the easement that allowed that dating back to the early ’80s is now obsolete.
“So the standard DOT procedure today is not to allow private properties to drain into a highway drainage system when there is an opportunity with an existing site such as this to discontinue discharge into their system,“ Lucy said. “We’re fortunate the soils are good at this location and staff will be taking the drainage out and infiltrating it on site.”
Asked about a completion date, Doucette said the new schedule following last week’s approval has not yet been determined but noted that architect will be Anthony Fallon of Wolfeboro and that general contractor will be L.A. Drew, Inc. of Intervale.
Board chair Colbath said after the meeting adding to the local housing base is commendable.
“It’s something that’s badly needed in Conway — this is a respectable developer who will keep the town’s best interests in mind as they work to ease these housing needs. Some of the board members had concerns about the state’s project, but we can’t really make decisions based on the hypothetical about what might happen,” Colbath told the Sun.”
According to Deputy Town Manager/Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli, the state is not expected to start construction on the second phase of the Route 16 Main Street project before summer of 2025.
