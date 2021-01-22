CONWAY — The Skimobile climbs up and down Mount Cranmore. An orchestra is playing at the Eastern Slope Inn. The Jack Frost and Carroll Reed shops vie to outdo each other in high ski fashion. And Miss Eastern Slope is set to be crowned at the Winter Carnival Ball on Saturday night at John H. Fuller Elementary.
Wait, what kind of time warp is this, anyway?
It’s the best kind: Easily accessible. In these troubled pandemic times, traveling back to the more carefree era of the Sixties seems like a good cure for all of us, doesn’t it?
And all you have to do is stop by the North Conway branch of the New England Ski Museum to immerse yourself in the pages of the Eastern Slope Signal, a winter tourism newspaper that thrived from 1963-75.
It will take you back to a time when it seemed all of the businesses (including ski areas) were “mom and pop” or locally owned, and fun was had in simpler ways.
Published by former WBNC radio station co-owner Lawrence “Skip” Sherman of Madison, the eight-page newspaper covered North Conway’s flourishing ski and apres-ski scene in a style reminiscent of The New Yorker’s “Talk of the Town” column.
That was not by accident, according to Skip, now 94, who spoke to the Sun from his Madison home this week via Zoom.
“It was a ‘New Yorker insider’ kind of approach, you know, about what was going on in the valley,” shared Skip, who many will recall was host of the “Sunday Morning Breakfast Show (Big Bands, Ballads, Jazz and Swing”) on the airwaves of the 1955-founded WBNC AM and later WMWV FM.
With a circulation of 4,000 at its peak, the weekly Signal ran stories about ski, sled dog and snowshoe races; ski area expansions and improvements; and personality profiles of such ski pioneers as Hannes Schneider Ski School instructor Arthur Callan, Cranmore General Manager Herbert “Herbie” Schneider, Pleasant Mountain’s Russ Haggett and legendary AMC huts manager Joe “Mayor of Porky Gulch” Dodge.
It was Dodge who, with Joan Sherman and sponsored by White Mountain Bank, started the station’s “Morning Weather Show” practice of rating each day in nickel increments, the lowest being 5 cents and the highest a “50-center” — the top of the charts, as Roy “The Skiing DJ” Prescott would say today for any bluebird-skied powder day for skiing.
The Signal ran stories about such up-and-coming local skiers as Tyler and Terry Palmer and David Currier, all of whom joined the 1972 Olympic team. It also covered the brand-new Jackson Ski Touring Foundation, established by Brad Boynton, Peggy Frost and others to build on the fledgling sport.
“There was plenty of material,” Skip said.
The Reporter — which folded in 1991, two years after the founding of The Conway Daily Sun — was the paper of record, devoting itself to local news, along with wedding announcements and obituaries. That left the ski scene to the Signal, and later The Mountain Ear, which was started in 1976 by Jane Golden-Reilly and my late brother Steve Eastman.
(Another Eastman, David L. Eastman, worked at WBNC in the late 1960s following his helicopter service in the Vietnam War. Dave’s “Country Ecology” was featured on WMWV and in The Ear and Sun. We lost Dave to cancer last year.)
Asked what led to the Signal’s ceasing publication, Skip replied in his down-to-earth way, “The counter space was just getting all clogged up (with tourist publications), so the hell with it.”
In addition, to the paper, he and Joanie (who managed the sales department) had WBNC to run, and later WMWV, their FM station, which they opened in 1980. They sold the stations in 2001 to the current owners, the father-and-son team of Ron and Greg Frizzell, who also operate Magic 104 and now Easy 95.3, and with their staff remain committed to the Shermans’ community-service ideals.
In addition to writing most of the copy for the Signal, Skip took most of the photographs, although he did also use shots contributed by late local photographer Dick Smith and others.
He initially had to drive to Lewiston, Maine, to get halftones made of the prints he developed in his darkroom.
He started out printing the Signal in Ossipee but later switched to The Reporter Press in North Conway. It would come out on Saturdays, and Skip would deliver it to the Conway Cafe, Carroll Reed and other local hot spots.
To get a feel for what it must have been like back then, when both Attitash and Tyrol were set to open in 1965, all you have to do is read Skip’s stories.
You can also read about Mount Whittier (which ran from the late 1940s to 1985 — ultimately, like Tyrol, a victim of lack of snowmaking capacity) or Dick and Priscilla Stimpson’s Intervale Ski Slope, which closed in 1976. Bretton Woods would not open until 1972.
In the pages of the Signal, what jumps out is the community spirit. An ad on page 6 of the Jan. 9, 1965, edition announces “Twist Parties” at the North Conway Community Center from 8-11 p.m. Admission: 50 cents.
Gracing the front page of the Jan. 30, 1965, issue are such headlines as “Carnival Events Draw Big Crowds,” “Fanfares Sounded for New Ski Areas” and “Carnival Ball Swings Saturday Night,” all beside a ski cartoon by late Jackson artist David Baker.
Baker — inventor of the vitreous flux watercolor technique — drew several front-page cartoons for the publication. The Feb. 13, 1965, edition, for example, shows a fallen skier with a boy standing over the sprawled figure, saying, “Pop! Can I have your boots — can I?”
Just as nostalgic as the stories are the advertisements, a virtual pantheon of iconic ski businesses.
An ad for Hamanne Ski Shop in Berlin (“Phone 2920”) touts Head-Hart-Kastle, Fischer & Kniessel, plus White Star ski clothes, toboggans and skates
Cranmore Inn offers a “Modified American Plan” in North Conway Village for skiers and skiing families. (A five-day package is only $52-$66 per person!)
“Ski the ever-new Mt. Whittier,” says another ad. “This year buy a season ticket: 1st person $70, 2nd person $25, additional person $15.”
And at the top left corner of each issue was a notice advertising WBNC Skicasts and on the top right another box saying the Signal was a “Complimentary Copy, a Publication of Radio Station WBNC 1050 kc, Conway, N.H.” (Therefore, making the Sun not the first “free paper” in the valley!)
Although he channeled the valley in print and on the air, it’s surprising to learn Skip isn’t a native. Born in Chicago, he moved with his family from Illinois to Astoria, N.Y., in 1939. They settled in Garden City on Long Island in 1940.
After high school, Skip attended St. John’s College in Annapolis, Md., for four years but didn’t graduate. After several years of working in public relations and advertising in New York, he attended the University of Iowa, where he earned a degree in journalism in 1955. He went to work for the Providence Journal, after which he and Joanie — whom he had married in 1948 — came to the valley to run WBNC in 1959.
As writer Bruce Kennett related in a 1967 profile of Skip, Joanie had been selling Relaxicizers for the owner of a local radio station in Rhode Island, and they became good friends. In 1959, he sold that station (WERI) and bought two other stations, one of which was in Conway. He then asked the Shermans if they wanted to run WBNC for him. They thought it sounded like a change of pace, so they took him up on the offer. They eventually bought the station, which was housed in a farmhouse on East Main Street in Conway with living quarters upstairs. (It was where the condos and cell tower are now.)
Asked how a radio station owner became a newspaper publisher, Skip said he was actually a news feature writer who became a radio guy.
“I was a writer,” he said, “and the Signal gave me an outlet for my talents. (Late iconic Realtor) Dick Badger wanted me to buy his Mountain Rumble, but I didn’t want it to just be a one-page ‘joke’ sheet. I felt that, hell, I can do (an eight-page publication).”
The Signal was one in a line of publications that have served the region over the years, including the New Hampshire Troubadour, Eastern Slope Regionaire, Dick May’s Jackson-based and short-lived Carter Notch Clarion and Badger’s Mountain Rumble.
Publications that followed it were Golden-Reilly’s The Sunshine Times that was affiliated with The Reporter and The Irregular, for whom my brother Steve worked before co-founding The Ear in 1976. Steve sold that in 2005 and it ceased publication in 2014. Mark Guerringue and Adam Hirshan’s Conway Daily Sun arrived in 1989.
The Signal was folksy and conversational, letting everyone in on what was going on in the valley. As Skip noted this week, it was about having fun and not taking yourself too seriously.
For example, a story about one apparently difficult Winter Carnival event has the succinct headline, “No one wins snowshoe race.”
And in the Jan. 30, 1965, edition, an advance item for the Carnival Ball says: “Both our astrologer and palmist tell us Saturday night (Jan. 30) is the night to go to the Carnival Ball at the John H. Fuller School of North Conway.
“Not that we harbor any hope of being named Miss Eastern Slope. In the first place, we’re the wrong sex. Secondly, we have to act in an editorial capacity ... And finally, the competition is too much.”
Or under the headline “Facts, Fancies and Fabrications,” you find that “Mamie Van Doren and Charles Van Dore are both mad at Bo Belinsky who isn’t mad at anyone but the American League ... none of them were at Pleasant Mt. recently ...”
It was pure Skip: taking a potentially dry story about an upcoming event and turning it into a whimsical piece of writing.
“I always told my people at the station to above all, never be dull!” Skip said in Tuesday’s interview.
Skip has never been guilty of that journalistic and broadcasting sin.
In the latter regard, he was involved in bringing musical acts to Cranmore in the mid-’60s, including Odetta, Ella Fitzgerald and the Duke Ellington Orchestra. He was there when top jazz acts performed at the Wildcat Tavern. And he spun records at the Oxen Yoke on Wednesday nights.
An avid tennis player throughout his life, he loved the Volvo International in the days it was played at Cranmore from 1975-84.
That community involvement did not go unnoticed. He and Joanie — who sadly recently passed away at age 91 last Nov. 19 (obituary is forthcoming) — were the recipients of the prestigious 2000 Bob Morrell Award, bestowed by the Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council for civic entrepreneurship.
The busy couple also raised two daughters, Carrie and Sarah, who live in Kittery, Maine, and Durham, respectively, and since COVID have been dividing the duties of caring for their father.
Both attended Kennett High, Sarah graduating in 1967 and Carrie in 1970. Both went to UNH, where they found their careers — Sarah became an English professor and Carrie an editor.
Asked if their father’s newspaper writing influenced them, Carrie answered with an enthusiastic yes. “Dad encouraged both of us to become writers,” she said, noting that there were always many books at their house, “that we would pick up and read.” She also praised the teaching staff at Kennett. “There were some really wonderful teachers there.”
Carrie took part in the Junior Ski Program — “we were the local yokels at Cranmore” — and went on to teach skiing at Black Mountain for Arthur Doucette.
Growing up in Conway in those days, she said, “it was like a small town — though with elements of sophistication.”
During those years, the area’s name changed from the Eastern Slope to the Mount Washington Valley, so the Eastern Slope Signal’s name changed, too.
Turning to the front-page story that was carried in the Dec. 26, 1964, edition, one reads: “Probably the newest thing visitors will encounter in this region is a new name — Mt. Washington Valley.
“The originators of the new name are those ski areas and winter businesses that united last year to offer the mid-week package plans with an interchangeable tri-ticket good for all lifts at Wildcat, Black and Cranmore mountains.” It said that while the tri-ticket plan was advertised the year before under the name of Eastern Slope Region, “this year it is offered under the name Mt. Washington Valley, and the service has been expanded to include an accommodations bureau in the center of North Conway ...
“Even those of us worked hardest under the name Eastern Slope and continue to have a fondness for it have lamented that it is not a name to be found on any standard map such as one would for a village, town or city … With an aim as general as this, it is hoped that everybody in what has been called the Eastern Slope Region will eventually benefit from and feel themselves a part of Mt. Washington Valley.
“The Signal cannot help but be sympathetic to this effort and therefore we have added the name, Mt. Washington Valley, to our masthead — even at the small expense of euphony.”
Skip noted this week: “Joe Dodge wasn’t for it at first, feeling it wasn’t geographically correct to name a valley after a mountain versus a river, but eventually he came around.”
There are at least as many stories about the station as there are about the Signal, but they will have to wait to be included in someone else’s book, no doubt to be penned by former WBNC/WMWV radio personalities Danny “DD” Del Rossi or George “Mountain Mouth” Cleveland.
Or maybe even by Skip — once he finishes organizing his vast collection of jazz records and CDs.
In the meantime, be sure to head to the New England Ski Museum’s Eastern Slope Branch to sit down (yes, wearing a mask) in the comfortable library and read the Signal while checking out the great displays pertaining to our rich local ski history. (You can also find some copies to read at the Henney History Room at the Conway Public Library.)
Enjoy the time trip.
