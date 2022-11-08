CONWAY — Polling places across Carroll County were reporting record turnouts on Tuesday for the midterm general election. Bartlett broke its record for a midterm general by 2 p.m. with more than 1,100 votes cast.
In Conway at 7 p.m., the story was similar. A record number of midterm votes had been cast, just over 4,200, eclipsing the 2018 midterm count, which was a hefty 4,064, representing over 70 percent of the registered voters.
Many attributed the large volume to more voters being engaged and wanting to do their civic duty. The weather helped, too. Fifty-degree temperatures with sunny skies and a crisp breeze made access to the polls easy.
“We’ve had a great turnout,” Ossipee Town Moderator Katy Bedley said Tuesday. “We’re super happy about it.”
As of 2 p.m., 1,003 people had cast ballots there.
New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan on Friday predicted a record voter turnout for a midterm general election of 591,000 votes (the previous record of four years ago was 580,000 ballots counted).
Scanlan’s prediction was looking good across the region. While Moultonborough was the lone town in Carroll County to open its polls at 7 a.m., people began gathering outside the town garage in Center Conway, behind the Center Conway Fire Station to cast their ballots just before 7 a.m. There was a long line by 8 a.m.
Conway ballot clerk Bob Drinkhall reported more than 600 ballots had been cast by 10 a.m. in Conway.
“We’ve had a great turnout,” said candidate Mike DiGregorio (R-Conway), who is making his first run for one three state representative seats in Carroll County District I, which covers Conway. “There’s been a good-sized line here from 7:30 a.m. to about 12:30 p.m.”
He added that “there was a lull for about an hour., but things picked up again. We probably have 30-40 people in line (at 1:45 p.m.).”
At the polls at the Bartlett Town Hall in Intervale there was a steady stream of voters.
“I think it’s gone pretty smoothly,” Selectman Vicki Garland said.
But it helped if your last name was in the back half of the alphabet. Those with last names starting with M-Z whisked through the voting process while those A-L waited for about 20 minutes. “We probably need to take another look at this,” Selectman Gene Chandler (R-Bartlett), said by phone Tuesday.
Chandler, who is running for one of two seats for stare representative for Carroll County District 2 (Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Hale’s Location, Jackson and Sandwich), saw a strong turnout at each of the polling stations in the district.
“I was in Bartlett when the polls opened,” he said while en route to Sandwich and planned to wrap up in Jackson. “The turnout was very good. Then I can report it was pretty busy for Chatham. Albany was a little slow during the lunch hour.”
Strong voter turnouts were reported in Freedom and Madison.
A poll Saint Anselm College Survey Center at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics released on Nov. 1 said “Republican voters are now more energized than Democratic voters, with 84 percent of Republican voters saying they are paying a lot of attention to the election, compared to 77 percent of Democratic voters. This represents a 10-point improvement for Republicans, and a 2-point decline for Democrats on this question since the Survey Center’s last poll in late September.”
However, this year, there are more registered Democrats statewide than Republicans in New Hampshire. According to the Secretary of State’s Office, as of Thursday, there were 278,681 registered Democrats, 276,034 Republicans and 328,320 undeclared voters.
After 2020 (and before the checklist verification in 2021), there were 347,828 registered Democrats and 333,165 registered Republicans.
If Scanlan’s prediction comes true, it would represent roughly 66 percent voter participation.
While the state now has an overall blue tint when it comes to politics, Conway has been a blue town for more than a decade. There were 2,124 registered Democrats, 1,844 Republicans and 2,546 independents on the checklist as of Oct. 12.
“I think a strong turnout helps me and the Republicans in general,” said DiGregorio. “The other side typically doesn’t miss an election, and we’ve seen some apathy amongst Republicans in recent elections, but I don’t think that’s the case this year.”
Asked if he likes his chances against Democratic incumbents Tom Buco and Stephen Woodcock and Republican incumbent Karen Umberger, Republican Frank McCarthy and Democrat David Paige, DiGregorio said, “We’ll see. I can only do what I can.”
Chandler, who is running against Democrat incumbents Anita Burroughs (Bartlett) and Chris McAleer (Jackson) and fellow Republican Dan Bacon in a newly created district that leans Democrat, doesn’t know how things will play out either.
“I have no idea,” he said, laughing. “It’s a new district, there’s two seats instead of one. I don’t have a clue what will happen.”
Reached Tuesday afternoon, Burroughs said: “I feel good about my campaign,” but added, “I’m worried about the state and our country.”
New Hampshire doesn’t have early voting, but town clerks say they have seen an increase in absentee ballots. Inkell and Nealley said there was a larger than normal request for absentee ballots for this election.
In the early days of the pandemic in the spring of 2020, Conway’s town and school elections were postponed three times, and more than 1,045 absentee ballots were requested.
By contrast, in 2021, only 150 absentee ballots were requested through Inkell’s office.
As of Thursday, there were 633 requests and 521 had been returned. “This is definitely higher than what we’ve received before,” she said. “People are finding their votes count and can make a difference.”
In Bartlett, Nealley received 304 absentee requests and had gotten back 263 as of Friday.
The Secretary of State’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon that it has randomly selected the AccuVote electronic ballot counting devices in Tilton, Pembroke, Somersworth Ward 3, and Durham for the post-election audit of the State General Election.
“The audit process was successfully tested during the 2022 State Primary Election on high-speed scanners in Laconia, Ward 1 and Hopkinton in accordance to S.B. 366.
“As a result, it will be carried out at the General Election,” the release states. “The moderators of Tilton, Pembroke, Somersworth Ward 3 and Durham were notified of the audit at noon today. A public audit of the ballots processed by the AccuVote devices in these polling places will be conducted on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 8:30 a.m. at the following location: New Hampshire Archives and Records Management, 9 Ratification Way, Concord, NH 03301.”
The results of the General Election audit will be released to the public no later than Friday, Nov. 11 at noon.
Note: See Thursday’s edition for full local election results.
