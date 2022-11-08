CONWAY — Polling places across Carroll County were reporting record turnouts on Tuesday for the midterm general election. Bartlett broke its record for a midterm general by 2 p.m. with more than 1,100 votes cast.

In Conway at 7 p.m., the story was similar. A record number of midterm votes had been cast, just over 4,200, eclipsing the 2018 midterm count, which was a hefty 4,064, representing over 70 percent of the registered voters.

