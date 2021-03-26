We asked readers: What was the moment in the Year of COVID when you knew your life had changed? Below are the responses we received. Touching. Telling. Inspiring. Heartwarming. Heartbreaking. Thank you, readers, for returning to the Year of COVID and sharing these moments with us. Someday we will look back and wonder how we got through it. And we will know that we got through it because of one another. — Margaret McKenzie
I was primed, fit and ready to rock and roll in Ukraine in a powerlifting contest as part of a team from the American Powerlifting Association. Because of my age, I had a decent shot at winning a medal. Canada was a fallback if Ukraine fell through. I was super excited, but once COVID hit and the borders were closed, that was it for me. Right there and then, I knew this thing was real and my days of lifting competitively were over. I was gutted and still am. Ted Sares, North Conway
When my brother-in-law was sickened by COVID-19 and transported to the hospital by ambulance on March 23, 2020, whereupon he was admitted to the ICU and put on a ventilator. Three weeks later, he suffered a series of strokes which left him in a vegetative state. On April 24, 2020, he was taken off the ventilator and died shortly thereafter. On that same day, the U.S. COVID-19 death toll passed 50,000. Mike Rice
Driving through downtown North Conway with no cars and all stores and restaurants closed; walking through Settlers Green and feeling like I am in a ghost town. It felt like a scene from a movie but unfortunately it was sad reality. Luda Marynych
I work at a local grocery store. March 6 was the day I remember as when the apocalypse started. I went on break around 9 a.m. When I came back in 15 minutes, the chicken was all gone as was the burger and toilet paper. Craziness ensued. A couple weeks later, I was asked to be the “bouncer” at the door of a grocery store at 7 a.m. Life was different from then on. James A. Moore
When I gave birth to my son, March 2020, and his brother couldn't even come meet him in the hospital. That is when it really sank in that this wasn't going away any time soon. Christine Smith
It was Sunday, March 15, and I had just finished snowshoeing the many trails at Great Glens when I heard murmurs in the lodge about closures at the ski resorts. It was pretty surreal — Great Glen Trails was closing for the season that same day. At first I did not believe it — a silence had covered the valley like a blanket in North Conway as if I was an extra in Stephen KIng's book, "Storm of the Century." It was one of the strangest things I had ever experienced, and very sad and scary time as well. Information was sketchy at best. And the year ahead was full of new rules and a life of masks and social distancing. But it is time to move forward and this year, although different, has been a year I have been very grateful as I returned to ski, shop and choose takeout — following the rules with a giant smile on my face! Cheryl Travers, Rhode Island
When Italy shut down; and all the borders closed in turn. It wasn’t the first country, but it was hugely symbolic to me. Jen Bella
The moment that I couldn't visit my husband in the nursing home. Then, when I could, it was to only see him outside, 6 feet apart, fully masked. Janelle Foley Stone
When I drove down Route 16 on a Thursday afternoon and there were no cars on the road. It really hit home when I saw that even the doctors’ office was closed down. It was like a movie. Amanda Miller Walker
I believe that the moment my life changed was when everybody started to wear masks, which I believe is very good. Center Conway.
Mine changed when I quit my job and put my mental health first. Best decision. It led me to much-needed rest and self-discovery and an even better-fitting and more-suited job that I love. And it got me a puppy. Ashley Kerr
I work in a hospital, and, in the early days of COVID, I started noticing people glaring at me when I would stop at the grocery store on my way home in “dirty” scrubs as if they could see coronavirus on me. Robyn Coffield
The day the doctor told my son to stay home because this virus could kill him, since he's immuno-compromised. I already knew what it was like to lose a child and was paralyzed at the thought of losing another. Thankfully, we just completed his second vaccine so we are in a good place a year later. Thank you to everyone who has taken this virus seriously! Patti Dorer Aliventi
I knew my life had changed when I was in Walmart with my 4-month-old daughter. There was one can of formula left and a grown man was about to take it. I asked him if he had a baby and he said “no but they are sold out of evaporated milk.” I had to plead with this man to give me the formula so I could feed my child. Lindsay Shackford
Life changed April 1 when I married my best friend! Kari Loomis
When I saw that a combined effort by U.S. citizens to quarantine, and a month-long border shutdown between states and international travel, could have set a world standard to eliminate this virus, and none of that was done. I lost a little hope for government help. Embarrassing stimulus packages and total failure by a childish leader led me to realize life was different. That this was a game to someone. That freedom is a mirage and ignorance is the actual pandemic.
Went online to print a pattern for a mask that I was about to sew. Glad it was available because there weren't many masks around early on and who knew how much they would become a way of life? Susan Prescott
The day we had to start bringing patients to an isolation room by making them walk around the building and through the parking lot to the decon entrance if they said they felt like they had a cold or the flu. Mickey Doughfman Birt
On my way home from Berlin in my just purchased big Ford van, heard on the radio about a new sickness that was spreading fast in the U.S.A. I then realized my river exploring trips planned for 2020 may get canceled. Rick Roger Covill
When all the Special Olympics events were canceled for the rest of the year. I'm a coach, and I know a significant number of athletes have health issues, so I knew it was what was best, but I also got the feeling that things were about to become very different for everyone, all over the world. Katie Treamer
Saturday, March 14, at 7:28 p.m.: The moment I read that local schools would close for “2 weeks.” Then reinforced when the ski areas closed and I ran out of toilet paper. John Stokke
Went to buy a gun right as the lockdown was about to begin, and the line was crazy. Ammunition was blowing off the shelves. We got a bunch of dirty looks when we went snowmobiling rocking four separate trucks. Sean Harris
I was working at Kennett Middle School, excited to retire July 1. All of a sudden, March 20, all of my school family and all 300+ kiddos were gone, not coming back to school while I was there. I am so blessed to have been able to reconnect with parents and children in our community. Linda J. Burns
When made a valley history lesson video, “‘Times Like These’ … Mount Washington Valley NH #togetherapart” Pat Quinn
I knew my life had changed when I found a three-pack of Lysol wipes at Walmart and people were eyeballing my cart like they wanted to snatch them right out from in front of me. Brian Garnett
When I walked into Hannaford and all the meat was gone! Janna Levesque
The holidays. Jim Nixon
The day my boss called an all-staff meeting telling us that we were shutting down and going on leave indefinitely. Carol A. Frost
Right before surgery on Feb. 27. I was afraid that a new virus in our country could seriously hurt me. I have several autoimmune diseases. I started then to get track of numbers from certain states and countries and still do. Notebook is getting full. My kids out of school and my husband's work shut down. Lauren Parker Peck
My life totally changed during this past year on February 9th, 2021, the day my husband John passed away. He had been at Memorial Hospital for three weeks. We could not visit, but we could talk on the phone. Memorial allowed my oldest son and myself to visit on Feb. 6, the day before my husband was transferred to Frisbie Hospital in Rochester, where he passed on Feb. 9. I cannot say enough about the staff at Memorial Hospital, Frisbie Hospital, the Visiting Nurse Association, Cremation Society of New Hampshire, Art from Ashes, the Town Hall, and everyone that I have had to reach out to since John’s passing. Everyone has been wonderful. Lorraine Mills, Center Conway
The only thing in my life that changed was wearing a mask that I do not only to protect myself but to protect others. Jillian Sanborn
When my right to earn a living and take care of my family was taken. (Constitutional right to life, liberty, property, pursuit of happiness). Like a Mad Max film out there scrambling to make the coin. It's disgraceful in the land of the free home of the brave? Nicole Nordlund
What a year! The crew at McSherry’s Nursery in Center Conway reconvened in March under a dark cloud of uncertainty. We were excited to reopen in April under new ownership, new products, workshops, and ideas, yet we did not know if we would be allowed to reopen. We were thrilled the governor announced we were an “essential business” and busy devising Plan B, with the garden center closed to the public and all the necessary precautions to protect our customers and our employees.
Fortunately, 90 percent of our inventory is located outdoors, and we have two walk-up windows to pay for purchases. Every day, we could move our “indoor” inventory outdoors. We were ready; now would people leave the safety of their homes during a lock down to shop?
Did they ever! Gardening provides great exercise outdoors in the safety of one’s yard. We had many first-time gardeners seeking advice as well as plants, young families buying seeds to start a garden, long-term customers expanding their landscaping and local landscapers had more business than they could handle. Our parking lot was filled with cars with out of state license plates as second homeowners relocated to the valley. There were weekends we sold out of plants. Some of our suppliers ran out of plants to sell us.
Our customers were kind, considerate, faithfully wore their masks and socially distanced while waiting in lines. Many returned several times during the season; others placed special orders. We are ready to reopen April 16 with not one, but three greenhouses filled with annuals, herbs, and seedlings. Our Garden Center will be opened to the public. We are eager to serve both new and returning customers.
