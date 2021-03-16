OSSIPEE — A public hearing on bonding $5 million for archival restoration of records at the Carroll County Registry of Deeds will be held March 24.
The hearing is one of two the country legislative delegation will hold that day starting at 1 p.m. at the Carroll County Administration Building.
The first hearing is about the possibility of refinancing the county's bonds for Mountain View Community nursing home, which could save $850,000 over nine years.
After the hearings, the delegation will meet to decide if they want to authorize refinancing of the bonds and also whether to authorize a bond for the records restoration.
The deeds and plans that Register of Deeds Lisa Scott seeks to preserve go back to 1840 and show the titles and property boundaries in Carroll County.
"If you had to prove something about your land, the record at the registry is where you go to do the research," Scott told the Sun in a Thursday interview. "Our records, as you have heard for years, are in pretty poor shape."
For the past four years, the county has slowly been doing repairs/restoration through a capital improvement plan and has spent $600,000 so far. The original plan was to spend $600,000 annually over 10 years.
"We have never fully funded it," said Scott.
She said the county is preserving records at such a slow pace that the records themselves are crumbling.
She said past attempts to repair them were not professionally done and resulted in further deterioration.
She said the rate in January from the New Hampshire Municipal Bond Bank for a 10-year bond was .8 percent and for 20 years was about 1.5 percent.
"Rates are so low right now it makes sense to bond," said Scott.
The delegation would have to approve getting the bond amount and then county commissioners would determine other details such as the length of the term.
The delegation met Wednesday with Scott about the proposed project.
Reps. Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom) and Steve Woodcock (D-Conway) asked why the records couldn't simply be digitized. Scott replied that the records have been digitized but the county is required to keep the originals under RSA 478:1.
"We are required by law to care for and maintain the original records," said Scott (R-Sandwich). "All the registries restore their records."
She said Rockingham County has records going back to the early 1600s. Scott added that electronic records don't last because formats change. As examples, she listed tapes, different-size floppy disks, hard drives and so on.
"These records are used by researchers to prove their title," she said emphasizing their importance.
Knirk later said he looked up the law that calls for preservation of original documents, which dates back to 1975 and is "silent" when it comes to digital preservation.
"There is nothing here that says a digital copy is sufficient nor is there anything that says it cannot be sufficient," said Knirk. "We are a little stuck on that piece."
Knirk said it was unfortunate that delegation members didn't file a bill to update that law.
Woodcock asked for a total cost of the project and Scott said it would be about $5 million based on a 2018 request for proposal.
Rep. Brodie Deshaies (R-Wolfeboro) asked if it was necessary to keep them in paper form and what other counties do.
Scott said most counties restore the records little by little. Scott said digital records don't last forever. She said digital records are not considered to be archival but are used day to day while the originals are used in court cases.
She said records from the 1700s are still "key" to many questions over land titles to this day.
"It's our job, it's my job to make sure that old piece of paper or the plan is maintained," said Scott.
Commissioner Matthew Plache (R-Wolfeboro), who is an attorney, said he agreed with Scott's interpretation of the law.
A motion to hold the two public hearings passed 12-0.
