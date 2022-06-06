CONWAY — Selectmen are to hold a public hearing on the eastern Main Street Project today (Tuesday) at 4 p.m. at town hall.
Readers may recall the first part of the Main Street Project, dubbed the western project wrapped up last fall.The project ran from the railroad tracks east to around the Four Corners (Main Street and Washington Street). It involved rebuilding the road and sidewalks and replacing a water main that has leaded joints.
The eastern Main Street project includes reconfiguring the intersection where Echo Group and the Irving gas station are located, with two lanes curving north and a third one slipping east on Route 113 past the Conway Public Library.
Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli was before the planning board on May 12 to seek members' support.
"It's been said by the DOT that this is the most problematic intersection north of the lakes," said DegliAngeli. "I'd go as far as saying that line is further south."
DegliAngeli recapped to the planning board the major improvements that are proposed to be built in that intersection within the next few years.
He said some people in the past have thought the plan looks "stupid" because the northbound traffic has to merge to one lane. However, DegliAngeli said he's confident a stretch of two lanes will help.
"You can stack twice as many cars in two lanes as one lane of the same distance and when you go, you're all getting up to speed and you blend in," he said.
The new design will be better for several reasons, said DegliAngeli. First, the north bound traffic won't have to slow down and make a 90 degree turn. Instead, traffic will maneuver through a 1,200 meter radius corner.
Second, the intersection will be able to "stack" more than twice as many cars due to the second northbound lane and the slip lane heading east.
In addition, the traffic signal will run on a newer radar system rather than a finicky camera system which doesn't work in the evening, in the rain or snow, in dusty conditions or when a slow driver causes a gap in the queue.
Planning board member Erik Corbett asked how much better the new intersection would be.
"It was enough for the Department (NHDOT) to say, 'Yeah, this is worth spending $3.4 million on, which is the early estimate that estimate was done a number of years ago," said DegliAngeli.
He added that new estimates have not been developed and will involve the purchase of property. "It's pretty certain we'll be going back (to the state) for more money."
Planning board member Eliza Grant asked DegliAngeli his personal feelings about the new design, and he replied it's the best that can be done given the "constraints." He said there will still be traffic jams at busy times of the year like the summer and Fryeburg Fair week.
"It gets us back to why we had a bypass (plan)," said DegliAngeli of a defunct project to route traffic around Conway, the footprint of which is now home to parts of the paved rec path now under construction.
Selectmen's representative to the planning board Steve Porter called traffic in the region from Father's Day weekend to Columbus Day a "crapshoot" and added the intersection has been a "failure" for 50 years.
DegeliAngeli said the road infrastructure has been "overrun."
Planning board member Mark Hounsell, is a former Conway Public Library trustee, said he's glad the plan no longer involves taking land from the library and is probably the "best we can do."
The planning board voted unanimously, with chairman Ben Colbath absent, to have staff draft a letter of support for the project.
DegliAngeli said it would be 2024 or 2025 by the time the town/state would be able to advertise the project to construction companies.
"Things like this shouldn't be rushed," said DegliAngeli.
