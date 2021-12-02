CONWAY — Town Manager Tom Holmes last week asked selectmen to consider funding a revaluation next year, the $70,000 cost of which would be in the proposed 2022 operating budget. The state mandates revaluations every five years and the previous one was just done in 2019.
However, property has appreciated so quickly that some properties, mobile homes, are now selling at twice their assessed values on average. Other properties have risen at different rates.
An assessor with whom the town contracts recommends doing an assessment prior to 2024 if sales prices keep going up. But the head of the White Mountain Board of Realtors fears this would do a grave disservice to single-family homeowners, who would see their property taxes skyrocket.
Meanwhile, the town is battling short-term rental owners in court over the meaning of Conway's zoning ordinance and whether it allows non-owner-occupied short-term rentals in residential areas. The result of the town's lawsuit could also affect property values in unexpected ways.
The town is currently without its own assessor and has contracted with Marybeth Walker of Corcoran Consulting Associates of Wolfeboro to do its assessing work.
Walker updated selectmen Tuesday about property values and the pros and cons of doing a revaluation, providing the board with a "preliminary ratio report" in their briefing packet.
The median ratio of all property is 67.8 percent. That means that the median assessed values, based on sales, are about 68 percent of what they are selling for but different types of properties all have different percentages.
"We are assessing different types of properties in comparison to the market at different rates," said Walker. "So, the main goal of a revaluation would be to get as close to 100 percent of market value as possible."
Manufactured homes without land's ratio is at 49.4 percent on median. Single-family homes are at 64.7, and commercial land and buildings are at 78 percent.
Walker's report says if market trends continue through next June, she would recommend doing an update to the assessed values prior to 2024, when the town is legally obligated to do a revaluation.
"So, the longer you wait to see what happens, you could be putting yourself in a position where you're doubling somebody's assessment instead of moving it up in small increments," said Walker. "The market could turn around. I don't know."
Selectman Mary Carey Seavey expressed concern that doing a revaluation would be premature given the court case.
"I'm not comfortable with it until we see how the short term rental (case) turns out," said Seavey. "That's going to play a major role if they are going to keep going up or dip a lot. I am concerned with that big, big lawsuit and also concerned about are we acting too fast to do a reassessment right now."
Selectman Carl Thibodeau asked Walker what the connection was between short-term rentals and property values.
"What has been presented to me is if you folks win your case, then there will be an influx of properties that will go on the market all at once," said Walker. "So, it may drive values down. That's what has been said to me. I'm not sure if that will happen or not. We've not seen that yet. You folks have been discussing this for quite some time. It may happen."
Selectmen have about two weeks to decide if they want to propose a reval or not.
Before Seavey made her remarks, Selectmen Steve Porter, who is the selectmen's representative to the planning board, said it's been a "unique year" where purchasers have been buying homes at high prices, perhaps to escape the pandemic.
"They are paying ridiculous money on housing in most normal times I don't think you would see," said Porter, adding, "I see it slowing down a little bit in terms of homes being bought."
According to the New Hampshire Association of Realtors, the median home sale in Conway as of mid-November was about $369,000 for 2021 which is a 31 percent increase from 2020.
The Sun reached out to the White Mountain Board of Realtors President Paul Mayer for comment on doing a reval next year.
"Selectman Steve Porter is correct in stating the incredible rise in housing prices was mainly driven by the COVID pandemic," said Mayer.
"Spending additional money in the budget to do an early assessment would place a higher tax burden on single-family homes and would lower taxes on commercial properties, since homes have seen the biggest increase during the pandemic," he added.
"Based on current deviation from fair market value, homes would be assessed approximately 36 percent plus more, while commercial properties would only see a 22 percent plus increase. That would represent a huge increase in the average Conway homeowner's bill, since they would be paying a larger share than they currently pay," Mayer explained.
The Mount Washington Valley Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals, a group of STR owners and supporters, recently hired Daniel Innis, professor of hospitality management and marketing at UNH's Paul College of Business and Economics, to study the effect of short-term rentals in town.
In terms of home prices in Conway, Innis said two factors are way more significant than STRs: the unemployment rate — the lower it is, the higher prices go; and out-of-state buyers who would likely take up half the newly available housing stock if short-term renting of homes was banned.
"So the big driver to Conway's pricing is absolutely not Airbnb, but Massachusetts, New York and other places," said Innis, adding that wealthy buyers from those areas would think it's a bargain to buy a four-bedroom house for $500,000 in Conway "They come up with a perspective on prices that's completely ridiculous."
Mt. Washington Valley Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals President David Cavanaugh told the Sun his group "would have no position on when the town does its reassessment.
"However, we know the number of short-term rentals in Conway is less than 7 percent of the housing inventory. The UNH Economic Impact report on Conway stated the effect of STRs on housing prices in only between 0.01-0.03 percent. If second home owners who practice short-term rentals were motivated to sell, the effect would be minimal in the current seller's market. Also, the (court's) declaratory judgment does not end the legal issues surrounding banning short term rentals in Conway."
