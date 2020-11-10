CONWAY — Brace yourself for an increase, and possibly a significant one.
That was the message when the Conway School Board got its first look at the proposed 2021-22 budget on Monday.The first draft of the budget reflects a $2.1 million increase over last year, or just shy of a 6 percent jump, and this doesn’t take into account any warrant articles, including possibly more than $1 million to replace all of the windows at Kennett High School.
Superintendent Kevin Richard noted that "the budget is up quite a bit, $2,113,000 or 5.84 percent over the previous year.”
The 2020-21 budget approved by voters last June was $36,185,460, which was down from the 2019-20 budget of $36,725,756.
Richard said this year the chief culprit for the increase is a $1.1 million jump in salaries, from $14,839,177 to $15,987,037. This includes a $532,104 increase in the salary line for Kennett High and a $366,957 bump at Kennett Middle School.
The Conway Education Association (teachers union) is heading into the second year of a three-year contract, with this year seeing $600,000 more for salaries.
“Last year, it was low because you had all the savings in health insurance,” Richard said. “This year is the highest of the three years."
He added that the projected increase for 2223 is $315,000, which includes co-curricular and coaching stipends.
It also includes the CSP (Conway Education Support Personnel) contract, which is projected to increase by $82,000, Richard said.
He noted there is also a 3 percent performance increase for non-union personnel, along with the addition of 6.5 one-to-one aides due to IEPs (individualized education program); a new half-time world language teacher (French) at the high school; and a math teaching position that has changed from half-time to full-time.
The area where the second-largest increase in the budget occurs is in Social Security, FICA and the N.H. Retirement System contributions, which is up $842,349 or 25.6 percent over this year. Staff retirement benefits total $4,129,782.
“The teachers contribute a certain percentage, and then the employer contributes a certain percentage,” said Richard. “This year, it's 17.8 percent. And that increases to 21.02 percent. The other staff members full-time went from 11.17 to 14.06 percent. So just in the increases to the retirement system contributions, that had an impact of $500,000 on this budget.”
The district was also advised of a possible 12 percent increase in health insurance, which would be up $201,484 over this year. The district pays $7,892,397 in health insurance premiums.
Richard provided the school board’s budget committee, which includes all seven members of the Conway School Board — Bill Aughton, Courtney Burke, Dr. Michelle Capozzoli, Randy Davison, Joe Lentini, Joe Mosca and Jessica Whitelaw — along with a representative from the SAU 9 (Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Hart’s Location and Jackson), who for the second year is Tim Sorgi of the Albany School Board, with a breakdown of anticipated expenses for each of the school district units. They are:
Unit 2 — Special education districtwide is down $40,737 or 4.08 percent from this year, projecting to be $958,507 in the 2021-22 budget.
Unit 3 — Kennett High School is up $1,100,6662 or 11.3 percent, with a projected budget of $11,078,214 for next year.
Unit 4 — Kennett Middle School is up $353,553 or 7.72 percent, with a projected budget of $4,930,777.
Unit 5 — Conway Elementary School, which will receive the $60,000 elementary school rotating fund in 2021-22, is up $156,041 or 4.93 percent, with a projected budget of 3,321,758.
Unit 6 — John H. Fuller Elementary School, which had the rotating fund this year, is up $182,660 or 6.22 percent, with a projected budget of $3,119,442.
Unit 7 — Pine Tree School is up $12,619 or .38 percent, with a projected budget of $3,313,686.
Unit 8 — Technology districtwide is up $109,489 or 10.89 percent, with a projected budget of $1,115,125.
Unit 9 — Career technical education is up $103,153 or 7.87 percent, with a projected budget of $1,413,706.
Unit 10 — Maintenance and transportation district-wide is up $135,664 or 1.52 percent, with a projected budget of $9,047,349.
Mosca, a former chair of the Conway Municipal Budget Committee, hopes the budget can be tightened.
“Every year as a district, we run more than $1 million in surplus,” he said. “So, I think this is the year that we have to run really tight. If we're going to have a $2 million increase, we’re going to have to really sharpen everybody's pencils. I'm just asking because I'm going to be slashing.”
Richard explained there volatility in some aspects of the budget. He used the middle school as an example with special education. The school’s budget goes from $68,000 this year for one-to-one aides, while it is projected to jump to $189,000 next year. Meanwhile, his out of district special education placement is $241,000 this year but is projected to go to zero in the next budget.
“There's such volatility with some of those pieces, your point's well taken. And I agree with you if it's in books, supplies and any of those things, and they're not running at 98 percent, then shame on that.”
Included in the maintenance line item is $110,00 to resurface the track in the Livingston Oval in Gary Millen Stadium and to recoat the six tennis courts in the Jon C. Judge Tennis Park. These projects were put off from last year.
There is a seat on the committee for a representative from the SAU 13 Board (Freedom, Madison and Tamworth), but it has been empty for more than a decade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.