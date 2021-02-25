CONWAY — Selectmen are mulling a proposal by a local company to lease space to the town for public bathrooms in North Conway Village.
The lack of public facilities came to a head last summer when the town was deluged with tourists, and stringent cleaning requirements due to the pandemic caused facilities such as at the New England Ski Museum to shut down.
Port-a-potties became a temporary solution, but selectmen have balked at the idea of making them permanent fixtures in Schouler Park.
To help offset the cost of public restrooms, the board voted last month to charge parking fees of $20 per day at three popular outdoor recreation spots.
On Tuesday, selectmen met in person at the new town hall after conducting Zoom-held meetings the past two weeks after Town Manager Tom Holmes came down with COVID-19.
Of the public restroom issue, "I don't think we can keep putting this off," said Seavey. "This has been going on for umpteen million years."
Holmes, who also appeared in person, said the bathrooms under discussion are inside the Shops at Norcross Place, the entry to which is east of the Sawyer River Knife & Trading Co. on Norcross Circle in front of the train station.
The space under consideration is the former site of the Pleasant Image salon, which is at the top of a stairwell inside double doors that lead down to the bottom floor, where White Mountains TV has offices. The former salon totals around 1,500 square feet.
Seavey said she thinks the $20-a-day parking fees will generate enough money to cover the cost of a lease, adding that she believes voters would likely reject any proposal to build new bathrooms. But she said North Conway is a tourist area and the town is obligated to offer restroom facilities for visitors.
The Shops at Norcross Place is owned by the Tarberry Co., a family business run by Joe Berry and sons Alec and Ace Tarberry.
Reached by phone Wednesday, Berry said son Alec along with Sheila Duane, leasing and development manager at several businesses run by Berry and his sons, are the ones working on the bathroom deal with the town.
Under the terms being proposed, Tarberry said the town would be responsible for renovating the space to its specifications. He said the rent would be "free," but there would be a $1,500 monthly fee to cover operating expenses like utilities and maintenance.
"We wanted the deal to be structured so that we don't make money, we just don't lose money," said Tarberry. "We felt that it's a good thing to have these public restrooms there."
Holmes told the Sun on Thursday the initial concept calls for three or four stalls each for men and women. What the renovation costs would be are yet to be determined.
Seavey said Berry has been a proponent of having public bathrooms for years and had them at the former Carroll Reed building, Reporter Court and the Eastern Slope Inn.
At Tuesday's meeting, Holmes shared concerns he had about the proposal. He said he didn't think the selectmen had the authority to enter into a multiyear lease without voter approval. Also, the town hasn't collected any parking fee money yet.
Alec Tarberry said one-year leases are common in situations where both parties are trying out a new arrangement, and he said such a lease could have options for extensions.
Selectman John Colbath said he wished bathrooms could have been added to the new North Conway Fire Station.
But, he said, "I don't want us to miss another opportunity. I think we should do what we need to do to get it done."
Chairman David Weathers said he wants residents to be able to vote on the proposal, adding it's possible the parking fees won't generate enough revenue to cover the $1,500-a-month expense.
"Without going to the voters, I'm not in favor of it," said Weathers.
Seavey said the town will probably make $2,000 per day in parking fees, and Holmes added his projections are that the town would make $200,000 per spring/summer.
Selectman Steve Porter said the offer is a "golden opportunity" and he believes the town will benefit from the proposal.
Selectman Carl Thibodeau wondered if Berry would be willing to do a one year lease. He said renovations would be expensive and a one year lease wouldn't allow Berry to make his money back. Berry would be taking a risk that the town voters wouldn't renew the lease in 2022.
Holmes replied that staff haven't gotten that far with the talks and that he was looking for the selectmen's go-ahead to continue negotiating.
Holmes said he is getting a legal opinion from the New Hampshire Municipal Association on whether the selectmen may lease private property for more than one year without voter approval.
Seavey suggested that perhaps the bathrooms could be pay-per-use.
The town warrant is now set, which means selectmen can't formally propose another article on the warrant.
The Sun pointed out that the town already budgets money to provide porta-potties and suggested that perhaps selectmen could ask voters at the March 1 deliberative session if they would allow changing the purpose of the money that would otherwise go to porta-potties to leasing the Norcross Place property.
"I don't think anything that's a surprise should be brought up at that meeting," said Colbath. "Anything that's not on the warrant or already been posted. The voters can bring up anything for discussion."
Duane said someone from Tarberry Co. could be at deliberative session to explain the terms of the proposal if need be.
Selectmen typically meet after the deliberative session and may discuss a bathroom update then.
Rec Director John Eastman said that porta-potties were vandalized last year. On Wednesday, Eastman said during the pandemic the town would have three porta-potties at Schouler Park and then last summer they had six on a regular basis.
During big events at Schouler Park like July 4 there are 25. Special event-permit holders arrange for porta-potties. He said there is also a need for porta potties during Cal Ripkin baseball season. The town contracts for porta-potties with Garland Waste Management. The town spends about $3,170 on portapotties.
Asked by Porter about Tarberry's proposal, Eastman said he liked the location.
Tarberry believes North Conway is a hub for the valley and having bathrooms will benefit the region not just the North Conway Village.
"If we don't have a nice, quaint village with historical charm and authenticity without a place for people to go to the bathroom, it just makes our whole region less attractive," Tarberry said Wednesday.
Ultimately, selectmen voted 5-0 to allow town staff to continue negotiating with the Tarberry Co.
