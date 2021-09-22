CONWAY — People have been answering the call to help get the Project SUCCEED program off the ground at the Conway School District's three elementary schools.
And while morning and after-school slots are covered at Pine Tree and Conway Elementary, there is a need for afternoon help at John H. Fuller Elementary at 51 Pine St. in North Conway.
“We’re got the morning covered at John Fuller, but need maybe two or three more people after school to get that program running,” said Project SUCCEED Director Jessica DellaValla by phone Tuesday.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, school staff that normally would have filled some of those roles are doing other things.
This resulted in a delayed start for the programs at Conway El and John H. Fuller last school year.
Plus, "due to the pandemic, we have had to more than double staff; we want to keep kids and our adults safe," DellaValla said. "We need good people to get our programs fully open."
She added: "We're so grateful to those who have come forward."
People are urgently needed weekdays from 3:15-5 p.m. The pay is $15 per hour.
Extra slots are also available from 7:30-8:45 a.m.
"We really need to get the program open or we risk being non-compliant with our grant,” DellaValla explained.
“Also, we do have some things to celebrate. Pine Tree School is going strong serving about 90. John Fuller School, with only a morning offering at the moment, is serving about 36, and we would likely get at least that for the afternoon program when we open, which we hope is Oct. 4."
She added: “We just need two volunteers or staff. We are also still recruiting for a site coordinator for John Fuller, and pay for that starts at $20 per hour.”
Conway Elementary has about 37 students participating in Project SUCCEED.
The mission of Project SUCCEED (Schools Under Contract Creating Enriching Extended Days), according to its website, “is to help give youth the skills and opportunities they need to be successful academically, socially and emotionally in a safe and supervised environment.
"Program offerings include safe and supervised activities for students through morning supervision, homework assistance, computer lab, enrichment programs, Tin Mountain Conservation Center and many more exciting activities.”
DellaValla is excited to launch those programs and more for the upcoming school year.
“We have so many fun programs this fall: animation, tennis and yoga, art, mountain biking, Tin Mountain science, crafts,” she said. “And we offer one-on-one tutoring for students, which is a nice addition to the offerings.”
Project SUCCEED programs are payable on a sliding scale fee based on the free and reduced lunch guidelines as followed by the Conway School District. If students are not eligible for free and reduced lunch, the cost is $4 per day for the morning program and $6 for after-school. For those on free and reduced lunch, the cost is $2 mornings and $3 afternoons. For those on free lunch, the cost is $1 for morning and $1.50 for afternoon.
“Project SUCCEED is pleased to announce that due to 21st Century Community Learning Center funding, we are able to offer scholarships to all of our programs," the website projectsucceed.com states.
“No student will ever be turned away for inability to pay. We understand that unforeseen circumstances and increasing family expenses can sometimes hinder a family’s budget. From time to time, families are in need of a helping hand.”
Anyone interested in working for Project SUCCEED should call DellaValla at (603) 901-2144 or email her at j_dellavalla@sau9.org.
