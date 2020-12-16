BERLIN — The demolition of Princess Theater is scheduled to take place Monday. City Manager James Wheeler said the vacant theater and adjacent building at 8 Main St. would both be razed in one day.
While the demolition is underway, traffic will be diverted to the intersection of Mechanic Street and Pleasant Street (by Gold House Restaurant). Drivers will be able to access downtown Main Street by driving from Pleasant to Main on Mechanic Street.
Mechanic. a one-way street, will be opened up to two-way traffic. Parking will be banned during the detour.
Once the buildings are down, Wheeler said the contractor will remove the debris from the site.
Cross Excavation of Bethel, Maine, was the low bidder on the project, with a bid of $110,000.
The city took possession of the building because of non-payment of property taxes. The building was heavily damaged by a fire in 2003 and the city has been concerned about the safety of the building.
